Appili Therapeutics Announces Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCPink: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases and biodefense, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to approximately 30,000,000 units (“Units”) of the Company at a price of $0.025 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately C$750,000 (the “Private Placement”).

Each Unit, priced at $0.025, will consist of one Class A common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Subject to receipt of shareholder approval, each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.05 per Common Share for 36 months from the closing date of the Private Placement (the “Closing Date”). Pursuant to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”), the Warrants will not be exercisable until such time as the Company obtains requisite shareholder approval (which for certainty will exclude the votes of holders of Warrants), such approval to be sought no later than the next Annual General Meeting of the Company’s shareholders. If the Warrants do not receive shareholder approval, the Warrants will not be exercisable.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement primarily for working capital purposes and to fund the development of certain product candidates of the Company.

The Private Placement is subject to certain closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX.

The Company anticipates closing the Private Placement in November, 2025.

Certain finders will be entitled to a cash fee equal to 8.0% of the gross proceeds raised in the Private Placement and broker warrants to purchase Common Shares (the “Broker Warrants”) equal to 8.0% of the number of Units issued under the Private Placement. Subject to receipt of shareholder approval, each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of not less than C$0.02834 per Common Share for 24 months from the Closing Date. Pursuant to the requirements of the TSX, the Broker Warrants will not be exercisable until such time as the Company obtains requisite shareholder approval (which for certainty will exclude the votes of holders of Broker Warrants), such approval to be sought no later than the next Annual General Meeting of the Company’s shareholders. If the Broker Warrants do not receive shareholder approval, the Broker Warrants will not be exercisable.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Appili Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. The Company is currently advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including an FDA-approved ready-made suspension of metronidazole for the treatment of antimicrobial resistant infections, a vaccine candidate to prevent tularemia, a serious biological weapon threat, and a topical antiparasitic for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis, a disfiguring disease. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the center of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements with respect to the use of proceeds, intended closing of the Private Placement and when shareholder approval of the Warrants and Broker Warrants will be sought. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions of the Company’s management, including timing of certain events related to the Private Placement. While Appili considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: (i) ability to close the Private Placement and the timing thereof; and (ii) the risk factors listed in the annual information form of the Company dated June 25, 2025 and other important factors in the Appili’s other filings with the Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+. Consequently, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Appili disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

