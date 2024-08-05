Arctic Gateway Group Bolsters Board With Leaders in Business, Indigenous Governance, and Rail Operations

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arctic Gateway Group (AGG) is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Chief Maureen Brown of Opaskwayak Cree Nation (OCN), Paul Rivett, and Gary Rennick. Together, they bring a strong blend of business acumen, Indigenous leadership, and rail operations expertise to guide AGG through its next phase of growth.

Mr. Paul Rivett, President and CEO of Western Investment Company of Canada, joins the board with extensive management and board experience across Canada. He was previously involved in the establishment of AGG with Fairfax Financial, where he worked jointly to support the effort that resulted in the repurchase of the Hudson Bay Railway and Port of Churchill. His family’s deep connections to Churchill date back to the port’s original construction in 1937 through Wolfe Stevedores Ltd.

Chief Maureen Brown of Opaskwayak Cree Nation also joins the Board. OCN is a vital partner in AGG’s operations, with significant operations, training and staffing activities located in OCN and The Pas, Manitoba. Chief Brown’s leadership will ensure that the perspectives and priorities of OCN and northern Indigenous communities remain central to AGG’s mission.

Rounding out the appointments, Gary Rennick brings decades of senior railway experience as a former Canadian National Railway executive. His deep knowledge of railway operations, financial management, and industry strategy strengthens AGG’s capacity to deliver safe and efficient transportation and training services across northern Manitoba.

“With expanded freight operations, new construction and upgrades at the Port of Churchill, and upcoming modernization projects, AGG is investing in the long-term strength of Canada’s Arctic trade corridor,” said Mike Spence, Mayor of Churchill and Chair of the AGG Board of Directors. “As an Indigenous and community-owned company, we welcome Paul, Maureen, and Gary to our Board. Their leadership and expertise will be critical as we continue to build strong partnerships and deliver results for northern communities and all of Canada.”

AGG’s Board continues to reflect its unique ownership model, which includes 41 Indigenous and northern communities, including 29 First Nations.

About Arctic Gateway Group

The Arctic Gateway Group is a proudly Indigenous- and community-owned Manitoba company that owns and operates the Port of Churchill, Canada’s only Arctic seaport serviced by rail, as well as the Hudson Bay Railway, operating from The Pas to Churchill. Together this northern infrastructure forms the nexus of Canada’s Arctic Trade Corridor, providing a reliable and efficient route for Canadian resources to access world markets.



CBJ Newsmakers