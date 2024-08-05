Arctic Gateway Group Welcomes Federal-Provincial Commitments as Momentum Builds for Port of Churchill Plus

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arctic Gateway Group (AGG) welcomes today’s remarks from the Province of Manitoba and the Government of Canada, highlighting continued progress through the Major Project Office (MPO) process and outlining the shared work plan that will guide the next stages of development for Port of Churchill Plus.

Chris Avery, President & CEO of AGG, said the announcement reinforces the partnership needed to position Churchill for its next chapter as a major Canadian port.

“As the plan for Port of Churchill Plus moves ahead, AGG is focused on building up critical trade enabling infrastructure assets and getting ready for the Port to assume its new role as a major Canadian port,” said Avery. “Strong commitments from Manitoba and Canada give us the tools to continue modernizing our operations and preparing for a broader range of global trade opportunities.”

The governments also confirmed support for a feasibility study into icebreaking in Hudson Bay, which compliments ongoing work by AGG and the private sector, including FedNav, a major Canadian shipping company with extensive Arctic operating experience, to better understand long-term requirements for safe and reliable year-round marine transportation from Churchill. In addition, scientific studies are underway in partnership with the University of Manitoba to better understand shifting Arctic waterways and climate change.

New Manitoba funding, combined with previously announced federal investments, will enable AGG to accelerate several critical upgrades, including:

Preparing for the advancement of preliminary engineering work that charts a pathway toward building up the Hudson Bay Railway to Class 1 standard.

New storage and loading systems to handle a wider array of commodities, including critical minerals, potash, and Arctic supply.

Additional marine vessels and equipment to enhance safe and efficient port operations with increased marine traffic.

Further modernizations of the Port’s wharf and essential infrastructure.

Further investments in track reliability and resilience, strengthening a line vital to northern communities and to customers shipping to and through Churchill.

Mike Spence, Chair of the AGG Board of Directors, said the announcement reflects growing alignment across governments and northern partners.

“This is another strong step forward for the 41 northern and Indigenous communities that own Arctic Gateway Group,” said Spence. “Northern communities have always believed in the potential of this corridor. Today’s announcement helps ensure AGG can continue strengthening the Port and the Hudson Bay Railway for years to come.”

Avery added, “The momentum behind Churchill is real. Working closely with Manitoba, Canada, and northern and Indigenous partners, we are building a modern, resilient Arctic trade corridor that diversifies Canadian trade routes, moves Western Canadian resources to foreign markets, and supports northern communities, Canadian industries, and Canada’s presence in the North.”

About Arctic Gateway Group

The Arctic Gateway Group is a proudly Indigenous- and community-owned Manitoba company that owns and operates the Port of Churchill, Canada’s only Arctic seaport serviced by rail, as well as the Hudson Bay Railway, operating from The Pas to Churchill. Together this northern infrastructure forms the nexus of Canada’s Arctic Trade Corridor, providing a reliable and efficient route for Canadian resources to access world markets.

