Argo Appoints Industry Veteran Wilbert Landry to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO | OTCQB: ARLSF | Frankfurt: 94Y) (“Argo” or the “Company”) a leader in innovative graphene-based technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Wilbert J. Landry, Jr. to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Landry brings over four decades of distinguished experience in the construction and real estate industries, making him a valuable addition to the Company’s leadership. As the Founder and President of Landry Construction Inc., based in Kenner, Louisiana, since 1989, Mr. Landry has overseen a diverse portfolio of projects, including commercial developments for major brands such as ExxonMobil and Shell, multi-unit apartment complexes, and post office renovations across the United States Gulf South region. His expertise in managing complex projects and delivering operational excellence aligns with Argo’s commitment to innovation and quality.

A Vietnam War veteran, Mr. Landry served in the United States Air Force from 1969 to 1973, achieving the rank of E-4. He holds a B.S. in Accounting from the University of New Orleans, which has informed his strategic approach to finance and operations. In addition to his construction leadership, Mr. Landry is the co-owner and manager of Plaza Park Management, where he oversees more than 80 apartment units and multiple properties in New Orleans, managing all aspects of strategic planning, vendor negotiations, compliance, and operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Landry to our Board of Directors,” said Scott Smale, CEO of Argo. “His extensive experience in construction, real estate, and operational management, combined with his proven leadership and strategic insight, will be instrumental as we continue to advance our mission of delivering cutting-edge graphene additives to the concrete, cement and asphalt industry.”

Mr. Landry expressed enthusiasm for his new role, stating, “I am honored to join the Board of Argo and contribute to the Company’s vision. I look forward to working with the team to support the Company’s growth and success.”

Mr. Landry’s appointment strengthens the Company’s corporate governance as it continues to expand its footprint in the rapidly evolving graphene industry.

ABOUT ARGO GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS CORP.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company focused on developing sustainable, high-performance solutions for the construction and agricultural industries. Through its subsidiaries, including Argo Green Concrete Solutions Inc., Argo leverages cutting-edge technologies to create eco-friendly products that meet the demands of modern infrastructure.

