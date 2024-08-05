Argo Drives 5.5x Increase in Connections to GO Station

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Argo Corporation (TSXV:ARGH) (OTCQX:ARGHF) (“Argo” or the “Company”), a leader in next-generation transit solutions, today announced a 5.5x increase in monthly transfers between Bradford West Gwillimbury (“BWG”) Transit and GO Transit at Bradford GO Station. In September 2025, transfers to and from GO were 5.5x higher versus the 12-month baseline preceding the April launch of Argo’s Smart Routing™ system.

This growth demonstrates how Argo’s Smart Routing™ can increase overall transit ridership while feeding more riders into existing fixed transit lines. It follows Argo’s prior announcement that average total daily ridership in BWG more than doubled within two months of launch. The Company’s recent integrations of real-time GO Transit feeds and Ontario’s PRESTO fare system in Brampton further strengthen the Smart Routing™ system’s ability to enhance the value of existing transit infrastructure with on-demand service.

These results deliver benefits for riders and taxpayers alike. Public data shows that car access to GO remains the dominant way riders reach stations: in 2019, approximately 71% of GO customers accessed their origin station by car, with Metrolinx expanding parking to 73,000 spaces across the network. Increasing first/last-mile transit connections simultaneously reduces personal car and rideshare costs for riders while alleviating pressure on publicly-funded parking infrastructure.

“These results in Bradford West Gwillimbury are powerful validation of our vision for a future where public transit is the most convenient way to travel within and across our cities,” said Praveen Arichandran, CEO and co-founder of Argo. “The swift increase in GO connections we’ve driven in Bradford demonstrates our effectiveness in rapidly strengthening existing public transit infrastructure.”

About Argo

Argo delivers the first-ever vertically and publicly integrated city transit system, designed to augment public transportation and create a network of intelligently routed vehicles that work together to serve and scale to the needs of entire cities, putting people in control of their mobility. You can learn more at www.rideargo.com .

