As Defence Spending Rises, Canadian Veterans Must Not be Left Behind

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada is now on track to meet NATO’s 2% GDP defence spending target—a critical step for national security and an important signal to our allies that we take our global responsibilities seriously – and has signed on to a further commitment of 5% by 2035. But as we strengthen our military capabilities and grow our Armed Forces, we cannot forget those who have and will serve for Canada.

The National Association of Federal Retirees, which represents over 60,000 Canadian Armed Forces Veterans and their families, is calling on the federal government to accompany this year’s $9-billion investment with a clear commitment to support Veterans. As we aim to grow the service to 71,500 Regular members by 2030, it is crucial that we plan for their entire lifecycle of service: including their transition back to civilian life and retirement as Veterans.

Too many Veterans face service-related injuries, trauma, mental health challenges, and housing insecurity without adequate support. That is why we are urging the federal government to:

Ensure accessible, timely, and coordinated health care for Veterans.

Implement the recommendations of Invisible No More: The Experiences of Canadian Women Veterans to guarantee equitable support for military and Veteran women.

Improve transition services to support seamless and successful reintegration into civilian life.

Supporting Veterans must not be an afterthought or an aside to Canada’s defence policy. As our military spending commitments increase, so too must our investment in the well-being of those who have served and sacrificed for Canada.

