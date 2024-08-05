Asante Gold Announces Results of Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asante Gold Corporation (TSXV: ASE | GSE: ASG | OTCQX: ASGOF) (“Asante” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) held yesterday, October 21, 2025. A total of 373,258,309 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares“) (representing approximately ~52% of the outstanding Common Shares) were represented at the Meeting, with all matters presented for approval by management being duly authorized and approved, including:

fixing the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at seven (7); electing the directors of the Company for the ensuing year; appointing the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor; approving and ratifying the Company’s omnibus equity incentive plan, and all unallocated options, rights and entitlements thereunder (the “Omnibus Plan“); and approving and ratifying the Company’s employee share purchase plan (the “ESPP“).

Detailed Voting Results:

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Fixing the Number of Directors

at Seven 373,256,704

(100.00%) 1,605

(0.00%) N/A Appointment of Auditors 373,256,704

(100.00%) N/A 1,605

(0.00%) Approval of Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and All Unallocated Options, RSUs and DSUs under the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan 349,100,456

(99.68%) 1,117,932

(0.32%) N/A Approval of Employee Share Purchase Plan 320,412,590

(91.49%) 29,805,798

(8.51%) N/A

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld Bashir Akwasi Ahmed Elected 281,855,663

(80.48%%) 68,362,725

(19.52%) David Anthony Elected 327,736,313

(93.58%) 22,482,075

(6.42%) Malik Easah Elected 350,217,663

(100.00%) 725

(0.00%) Alex Heath Elected 251,935,036

(71.94%) 98,283,352

(28.06%) Alireza Abbassi Monjezi Elected 281,846,525

(80.48%) 68,371,863

(19.52%) Roger Norwich Elected 280,040,663

(79.96%) 70,177,725

(20.04%) Alexander Smirnov Elected 259,365,175

(74.06%) 90,853,213

(25,94%)

Further details on the above matters are set forth in the Company’s meeting materials, including the management information circular dated September 18, 2025 (the “Circular“), are accessible under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR+.

Security Based Compensation Plans

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the Omnibus Plan and the ESPP. The Omnibus Plan is a “rolling” 10% plan and provides for the grant of options, restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units. The ESPP is a “fixed” plan and provides for the issuance of up to 6,000,000 Common Shares to eligible employees. The aggregate number of Common Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the Omnibus Plan, the ESPP and all other security-based compensation arrangements of the Company, at any time, must not exceed 10% of the Company’s total issued and outstanding Common Shares. For additional information regarding the Omnibus Plan and the ESPP, please refer to the Circular, which is accessible under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante is a gold exploration, development and operating company with a high-quality portfolio of projects and mines in Ghana. Asante is currently operating the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines and continues with detailed technical studies at its Kubi Gold Project. All mines and exploration projects are located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. Asante has an experienced and skilled team of mine finders, builders and operators, with extensive experience in Ghana. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase projects for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana’s Golden Triangle.

Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.asantegold.com

For further information, please contact:

Dave Anthony, President & CEO

Frederick Attakumah, Executive Vice President and Country Director

Tel: +1 604 661 9400 or +233 303 972 147

Email: [email protected]

LEI Number: 529900F9PV1G9S5YD446. Neither IIROC, the TSX Venture Exchange nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.



