Ascendant Acquires FTNI, Expanding End-to-End Domestic and Global Payables and Receivables Capabilities

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AscendantFX Capital Inc. (“Ascendant”) today announced its acquisition of Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI), a recognized leader in integrated receivables and payment processing solutions. The combination pairs Ascendant’s cross-border payments capabilities and FTNI’s receivables automation platform, giving businesses and financial institutions more choice to streamline money in, money out, and the reconciliation in between.

“FTNI’s strength in integrated receivables aligns with our vision to remove payment friction across financial workflows,” said Shemina Jiwani, CEO of Ascendant. “Together, we are expanding the tools our clients can use to reduce manual work, improve visibility, and scale with confidence. This acquisition is a significant step in our strategy to accelerate growth and reach new business milestones.”

With FTNI’s ETran platform optimizing receivables and Ascendant’s aPay solution powering global payables, clients gain access to complementary tools that simplify financial operations from end to end.

Key Benefits for Clients:

Enhanced payables and receivables solutions, serving both domestic and international business needs.

Expanded technology, expertise, and service offerings.

Continued commitment to white-glove support and consultative partnership.

“This is an exciting new chapter for FTNI and our clients,” said Kurt Matis, President & CEO of FTNI. “As part of Ascendant, we will have more resources to invest in our technology and people, while maintaining the focus on client experience that has always defined our company. Together, we’re better positioned to help organizations simplify payments, improve efficiency, and grow with confidence.”

About Ascendant

Ascendant is a leading global payments provider, making international payments effortless for businesses and financial institutions. Founded in 2011, and headquartered in Toronto with offices across North America, and the UK, Ascendant enables payments in 140+ currencies to 235+ countries and territories, supported by consultative experts and modern APIs. Learn more at ascendant.world.

About FTNI

Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI) helps businesses streamline accounts receivable operations on a single, secure, cloud-based platform that accepts any payment method through any channel, and automates cash application. Founded in 2007, FTNI supports 20,000+ users at 1,000+ organizations across industries including financial services, distribution, insurance, nonprofit, property management, real estate, technology, and utilities. Learn more at ftni.com.

JEGI LEONIS (www.JL-co.com), a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the global technology, software, media, and business services industries, advised FTNI in this transaction.



