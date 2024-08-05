Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada Celebrates Official Opening of Asia Regional Office in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) is excited to announce the official opening of its Asia Regional Office in Singapore on October 15, 2025. Located in the Manulife Tower at 8 Cross Street in the city’s Central Business District, the new office establishes a physical presence for APF Canada in the Indo-Pacific and reflects the Foundation’s commitment to deepening Canada’s engagement across the wider region.

The establishment of the Office is a core component of APF Canada’s Indo-Pacific Initiative, a comprehensive suite of new programs and activities supported by the Government of Canada through its 2022 Indo-Pacific Strategy. The opening was officiated by Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, The Honourable Anita Anand.

“This new office is a bridge for Canada’s engagement in the region – in business, education, research, and culture. It’s a sign of Canada’s lasting presence and momentum in the Indo-Pacific,” said Minister Anand in her keynote remarks, describing the Office as a hub of “discovery and collaboration” for partners across the region.

“This is a moment 40 years in the making,” said Jeff Nankivell, President & CEO of APF Canada. “Our new office will be a place where Canadians can tell the story of today’s and tomorrow’s Canada, refresh perceptions, and build meaningful partnerships across the Pacific.”

Added Barrett Bingley, APF Canada’s Asia Regional Director: “We’re here to be a force multiplier for the entire Canadian ecosystem. This space will enable collaboration with ASEAN and Indo-Pacific partners, driving innovation and opportunity for both sides of the Pacific.”

The Office will enable APF Canada to support Canadians, their institutions, and firms in making a greater impression and establishing new partnerships in Asia, providing an accessible, multipurpose venue for collaborative events and high-level networking for stakeholders across business, government, academia, and the media.

For Canadian and Asian partners, the Office offers opportunities to :

Host presentations and events in our flexible convening space.

Participate in business networking events, industry workshops, expert panels, and training sessions hosted by APF Canada.

Access actionable policy advice, including clear, specific, and relevant recommendations to support business strategies and policy development.

Engage with high-quality research and analysis, including timely insights into Canada‑Asia relations.

With its head office in Vancouver and offices in Toronto and Singapore, APF Canada continues to advance its mission to strengthen Canada’s strategic, economic, and people-to-people ties with Asia.

Event Photos

View our Flickr album

Contacts

Information:

Barrett Bingley

Asia Regional Director,

APF Canada

[email protected]

Media:

Mohammed Jahafar,

Marketing and Communications Lead, Asia Regional Office

APF Canada

[email protected]



