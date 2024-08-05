ASUS Brings 32GB RAM Option Within Everyone’s Reach with Exclusive Vivobook S16 Starting at C$799.99

KEY POINTS

32GB RAM for all : ASUS makes 32GB memory accessible to everyday users with Vivobook S16 laptops starting at just C$799.99

: ASUS makes 32GB memory accessible to everyday users with Vivobook S16 laptops starting at just C$799.99 Exclusive limited-time offer : September 5–12, Canadians can upgrade to high-performance 32GB laptops at unprecedented value

: September 5–12, Canadians can upgrade to high-performance 32GB laptops at unprecedented value Expanding accessibility: Part of ASUS’s broader mission to bring premium-level performance — once reserved for high-end PCs — to everyday laptops

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASUS today announced an exclusive limited-time promotion that brings powerful 32GB RAM laptops to Canadians at prices below C$8001. From September 5 to September 12, the ASUS Vivobook S16 (M3607HA) will be available with massive discounts, reaffirming ASUS’ commitment to democratizing advanced computing performance and making premium features available to more people than ever before.

For years, 32GB of RAM was considered a luxury reserved for gaming rigs or professional creative workstations. Now, ASUS is rewriting that standard by integrating 32GB memory into accessible, everyday laptops like the Vivobook S16, and offering them at prices that rival many 16GB models. ASUS is empowering students, professionals, and families to enjoy smoother multitasking, faster responsiveness, and more headroom for modern AI-powered apps.

This initiative marks a pivotal moment in the industry: ASUS is positioning 32GB as the new baseline for performance laptops, ensuring that powerful computing is no longer limited to premium segments but available to everyone.

Next Level Performance, Unbeatable Price

ASUS is offering two powerful Vivobook S16 configurations at breakthrough prices for a limited time. The ASUS Vivobook S16 (M3607HA-BB51-CB) features an AMD® Ryzen™ 5 220 Processor with integrated AMD Radeon™ Graphics, a 16.0″ WUXGA (1920×1200) 16:10 anti-glare display, 32GB DDR5 memory and a 512GB PCIe® Gen4 SSD storage. Originally priced at C$1,199, it is now available for C$799.99 in the ASUS Store and Best Buy.

For users seeking even more power and storage, the ASUS Vivobook S16 (M3607HA-BB72-CB) comes with an AMD Ryzen™ 7 260 Processor (up to 5.1GHz, 8 cores, 16 threads), 32GB DDR5 memory, 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, and includes a wired optical mouse. Originally C$1,299, this model is now offered at C$999.99 on the ASUS Store and Best Buy.

More Memory, More Possibilities

With AI tools, heavier multitasking, and modern applications demanding more system memory, 32GB ensures laptops remain fast, responsive, and future-proof, allowing users to keep dozens of browser tabs open, edit videos, process large files, and run AI-powered apps without slowdown.

ASUS is leading the industry by making 32GB memory standard not only in high-end Zenbook and ROG laptops, but also in everyday Vivobook lineups, all at an entry pricing. This strategic shift signals a future where entry-level laptops are no longer limited by memory constraints.

For additional performance options or alternative models, ASUS offers a wide range of laptops with 32GB of RAM, visit: https://ca.asus.click/ASUS_AI_PCs

For the latest promotions and exclusive deals, visit: https://ca.asus.click/ASUS_Deals

NOTES TO EDITORS

Where to buy ASUS Store: https://ca.asus.click/Vivobook_S16_ASUS_Store

Where to buy Best Buy: https://ca.asus.click/Vivobook_S16_BestBuy

ASUS AI PCs: https://ca.asus.click/ASUS_AI_PCs

ASUS: https://ca.asus.click/ASUS_CA_Homepage

ASUS Deals: https://ca.asus.click/ASUS_Deals

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

___________

1 Offers are available for a limited time and while supplies last.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8458f6f0-86c8-4ea1-aca9-07775f517fa1



CBJ Newsmakers