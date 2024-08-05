ASUS Brings AI-Powered ExpertCenter P600 AiO Business PC to Canada

KEY POINTS

Class-leading AI performance: First ASUS AiO Copilot+ PC, with up to AMD Ryzen ™ AI 7 with 50 NPU TOPS, 64GB DDR5 memory and 2TB SSD

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASUS today announced ExpertCenter P600 AiO, the first ASUS all-in-one Copilot+ PC, designed to deliver next-generation AI performance for business. Powered by up to an AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 processor with up to 50 NPU TOPS, this 24-inch or 27-inch-class1 AiO combines immersive visuals, AI-enhanced collaboration and enterprise-grade security in a sleek and versatile design.

With its edge-to-edge display, adjustable stand and built-in security features, ExpertCenter P600 All-In-One computer is engineered for the evolving needs of modern offices, retail counters and educational environments — empowering employees to work faster, collaborate smarter and stay more secure.

Class-leading AI performance to power work evolution

ExpertCenter P600 AiO integrates up to an AMD Ryzen AI 7 processor with dedicated NPU acceleration delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance. Combined with 16GB DDR memory (supports up to 64GB) and dual storage with 1TB SDD (supports up to 2TB SSD2), it provides the speed and capacity required for modern business and AI-driven workloads.

This next-generation performance ensures smooth multitasking, real-time content creation and intelligent workflow automation — making ExpertCenter P600 AiO a true productivity engine. AI workloads are processed more efficiently, data is handled faster, and businesses benefit from ample storage for large files and applications.

ExpertCenter P600 AiO also packs the latest WiFi 7 connectivity, enabling users to enjoy ultrafast, reliable access to cloud services and collaboration platforms, for seamless and uninterrupted work.

Everyday business intelligence

ExpertCenter P600 All-In-One PC is the first ASUS all-in-one Copilot+ PC, putting next-generation AI productivity into a versatile, powerful and aesthetically-delighting desktop form.

It integrates ASUS AI ExpertMeet, an intelligent conferencing assistant that elevates collaboration with real-time transcription and automatic summaries. The AI Meeting Minutes feature captures and organizes every discussion, while AI Translated Subtitles provide instant multilingual support to keep global teams connected without barriers.3 The built-in Watermark feature adds an extra layer of professionalism and protection to shared content.

To further enhance communication, ExpertCenter P600 AiO benefits from AI noise-canceling technology that filters out background distractions — so voices remain clear and professional. It also has a built-in AI camera that automatically adjusts lighting and framing to keep users looking their best in any call.

Together, these AI-powered tools simplify hybrid work, boost meeting productivity and enable seamless communication across global teams.

Immersive design

ExpertCenter P600 AiO features a sleek edge-to-edge design that maximizes screen space with a 93% screen-to-body ratio, and its expansive 24-inch-class FHD panel delivers vibrant, true-to-life visuals with 178° wide viewing angles and 99% sRGB color accuracy, while the optional touchscreen enables intuitive interaction and smooth navigation. The anti-glare display is TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue-light emissions, helping to reduce eye strain during extended use. A retractable camera with a simple push-and-pull mechanism ensures complete privacy control by letting users hide it entirely when not in use.

For comfort and flexibility, the optional height-adjustable stand allows easy tilt, swivel, and height adjustments and even supports portrait and landscape modes to make multitasking and video calls more natural, while VESA compatibility4 enables wall or arm mounting to fit any workspace.

Business-grade security and durability

ExpertCenter P600 AiO is engineered with ASUS ExpertGuardian, a comprehensive security suite that safeguards critical data, from hardware through to firmware and software. It features a NIST SP 800-155-compliant BIOS with five years of update support, integrated biometric login with FIDO authentication, and TPM 2.0.

A Kensington lock slot provides physical device protection in high-risk environments, while ASUS Adaptive Lock uses an infrared camera to recognize when the user is present, logging them in automatically and locking the system the moment they step away. Privacy is further strengthened with a retractable camera that can be fully concealed when not in use, giving users complete control over their visibility.

Built to last, ExpertCenter P600 AiO is tested to the rigorous U.S. MIL-STD 810H military standard and withstands the shocks and stresses of everyday business, ensuring uninterrupted reliability and peace of mind in any workspace.

Sustainable innovation

ExpertCenter P600 AiO is designed for a more sustainable future, with ASUS Carbon Partner Services helping organizations reduce and offset their product’s carbon footprint through verified, high-quality credits; and the ASUS Digital Product Passport (DPP) providing transparent and traceable lifecycle data that supports responsible IT decisions. Built for durability and long-term reliability, ExpertCenter P600 AiO extends its usable life to reduce waste, while ASUS broader ESG programs — from responsible sourcing to circular economy initiatives — ensure every device contributes to environmental progress without compromising performance, security or productivity.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS ExpertCenter P600 AiO (PM640KA) is expected to be available in Canada in Q1 2026, available in two different configurations. For detailed specifications, please find the table below.

It’s 27-inch variant isn’t currently planned in Canada, availability might vary by markets.

Please visit www.asus.com/ca-en/ or contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS 5

Name ASUS ExpertCenter P600 AiO (PM640KA) ASUS ExpertCenter P600 AiO (PM640KA) Model Name PM640KA-P7161TB3-CB PM640KA-P5161TB3-CB Color White White Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor AMD Ryzen™AI 5 330 processor 2.0GHz (8MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 4 cores, 8 Threads); NPU 50 TOPs AMD Ryzen™AI 7 350 processor 2.0GHz (16MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, 8 cores, 16 Threads); NPU 50 TOPs Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon™840M graphics AMD Radeon™860M graphics Memory 16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM

2 x SO-DIMM, up to 64GB DDR5 5600MHz 16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM

2 x SO-DIMM, up to 64GB DDR5 5600MHz Display 23.8-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, 250nits, Anti-glare display, sRGB: 100% 23.8-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, 250nits, Anti-glare display, sRGB: 100% Webcam 5M camera with IR function to support Windows Hello 5M camera with IR function to support Windows Hello Storage 1 x M.2 SSD, with 1 TB PCIe®4.0 SSD 1 x M.2 SSD, with 1 TB PCIe®4.0 SSD Wireless Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card Audio Built-in array microphone

Built-in speakers (5W x 2 internal 6015 stereo speakers) Built-in array microphone

Built-in speakers (5W x 2 internal 6015 stereo speakers) Side I/O Ports 1x Kensington lock

1x 3.5mm combo audio jack

1x USB 2.0 Type-A 1x Kensington lock

1x 3.5mm combo audio jack

1x USB 2.0 Type-A Rear I/O Ports 1x DC-in

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

1x HDMI in 1.4

1x HDMI out 2.1b

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A 1x DC-in

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

1x HDMI in 1.4

1x HDMI out 2.1b

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A AC Adapter ø4.5, 120W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6.0A, 120W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal ø4.5, 120W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6.0A, 120W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal Dimension 54.1 x 41.6 x 1.7 ~ 21.0 cm (21.30″ x 16.38″ x 0.67″ ~ 8.27″) 54.1 x 41.6 x 1.7 ~ 21.0 cm (21.30″ x 16.38″ x 0.67″ ~ 8.27″) Security BIOS Booting User Password Protection

HDD User Password Protection and Security

Kensington Security Slot™ (7x 3mm)

Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 BIOS Booting User Password Protection

HDD User Password Protection and Security

Kensington Security Slot™ (7x 3mm)

Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 Weight 06.90 kg (15.21 lbs) 06.90 kg (15.21 lbs) In the Box Wireless sandstone white keyboard

Wireless optical mouse

Height-adjustable stand VESA compatible Wireless sandstone white keyboard

Wireless optical mouse

Height-adjustable stand VESA compatible Security Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 (onboard) ｜Kensington lock slot

HDD user password protection｜1 year McAfee+ Premium membership Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 (onboard) ｜Kensington lock slot

HDD user password protection｜1 year McAfee+ Premium membership Software ASUS AI ExpertMeet｜ASUS Control Center｜MyASUS｜AI Noise Cancellation ASUS AI ExpertMeet｜ASUS Control Center｜MyASUS｜AI Noise Cancellation Energy Efficiency Compliance EPEAT Gold｜Energy star 8.0｜REACH｜RoHS EPEAT Gold｜Energy star 8.0｜REACH｜RoHS

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

1 ASUS ExpertCenter P600 AiO is a 24-inch-class AiO. The actual screen size measures 23.8 inches across the diagonal. The 27-inch model isn’t currently planned in Canada, availability might vary by markets.

2 2 x M.2 SSD, up to 2 TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD

3 For the full AI feature experience, 12GB of memory is required.

4 VESA mount support is optional and available only on models equipped with a height-adjustable stand (HAS).

5 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

