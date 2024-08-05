ASUS “Design You Can Feel” Exhibition Opens at Milan Design Week 2025

TORONTO, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASUS today announced the opening of its all-new “Design You Can Feel” exhibition at Milan Design Week. The show explores the themes of materiality, craftsmanship, and artificial intelligence (AI) to explain the design thinking behind ASUS products, including the latest ASUS Zenbook laptops.

The event also features playful interactive exhibits that explore the latest ASUS products and the design stories behind them as well as a spectacular immersive installation by Studio INI, the experimental design and research studio founded by Nassia Inglessis.

Taking place at Galleria Meravigli, a historic 1920s gallery in the heart of Milan, the exhibition will run from April 8 to 13. It is open to the public from 10:00AM to 6:00PM each day and is free to attend.

An interactive sensory experience: “Willful Wonder”, a bespoke installation by Studio INI

The themes of the Design You Can Feel exhibition will be encapsulated by a specially commissioned installation by Studio INI. Housed beneath the curved glass ceiling of Galleria Meravigli, the installation dynamically responds as visitors walk through it, their presence activating wing-like, semi-transparent panels that open and close behind them.

The wings, composed of an aluminum honeycomb with elements made from the ASUS proprietary material Ceraluminum™, engage the senses by reflecting and absorbing light, inviting visitors to interact with the structure as they pass through it. The entire installation mirrors Zenbook’s slim silhouette by sculpting lightness and mimicking nature’s sensitive triggering mechanisms, creating a playful interplay of revealing and concealing movements.

“At Studio INI, we seek to create what we call an embodied intelligence in our designs – we create a seamless connection between built architecture and the human element,” said Studio INI founder Nassia Inglessis.

“As people walk through the installation and touch the Ceraluminum™, each touch will be recorded by the changes in its conductivity. So, people will be able to see a spatial representation of their behavior in the installation.”

Building on Studio INI’s expertise in creating experiential public artworks, the installation draws inspiration from the ASUS Zenbook laptop, known for its innovative, lightweight design and Ceraluminum™ material, to create a kinetic, biomimetic sculpture. The installation measures changes in conductivity caused by visitors’ touch to create an AI-generated model representing their real-world interactions with the piece.

In “Willful Wonder,” humans and technology unite in an interactive journey. This fusion of technology and aesthetics mirrors the ASUS commitment to innovation, cutting-edge engineering, nature-inspired materials, and meticulous design, resulting in high-performing, practical, dynamic, lightweight, and beautiful devices.

ASUS Design Thinking: The Inside Story

The Design You Can Feel exhibition will showcase the latest ASUS products and the design stories behind them through playful interactive exhibits. It will encourage users to feel the lightness, duality, slimness, and sleekness of the ASUS Zenbook, the fragrance of the Adol, the outdoor functionality of ProArt, and the unique style of ROG.

This includes the “Design Thinking: The Inside Story” exhibit, which delves into the heart of ASUS design philosophy and allows visitors to experience the company’s latest innovations firsthand. At ASUS, design thinking is more than just a process; it’s ingrained in the company’s DNA. ASUS embraces a human-centered approach that prioritizes user needs and experiences. The designs are not only aesthetically pleasing but also address real challenges, ensuring that innovation is intuitive, practical, and meaningful. By focusing on user-driven design, ASUS creates solutions that are both impactful and practical.

Through hands-on demonstrations, visitors will discover how ASUS seamlessly blends aesthetics with functionality, focusing on enhancing everyday life. From ultra-lightweight designs crafted with revolutionary materials to versatile devices that adapt to various workflows, and even explorations into new sensory experiences, this event will showcase how the ASUS commitment to excellence and user-driven innovation shapes the future of technology.

Next, visitors can step into the world of “Ceraluminum™: A Tribute to Nature’s Wonder” and explore the revolutionary material that’s redefining laptop design. This showcases the unique qualities of Ceraluminum™, a patented ASUS material born from modern alchemy, blending exceptional durability with exquisite craftsmanship. Visitors can discover how plasma discharges transform aluminum into a ceramic-like layer, offering unparalleled wear, scratch, and shock resistance, all while maintaining a smudge-free elegance.

An additional attraction will be the debut of the Ceraluminum™ Signature Edition, a collection of Zenbook laptops that pay homage to Earth’s breathtaking landscapes. Each of the four distinctive finishes—Obsidian Black, Pamukkale White, Terra Mocha, and Luminous Blue—tells a story of nature’s splendor, from volcanic terrains and cascading terraces to desert dunes and bioluminescent shores. Inspired by nature and designed for a sustainable future, Ceraluminum™ eliminates traditional chemical manufacturing processes, making it 100% recyclable and environmentally responsible. This is a celebration of innovation, sustainability, and the enduring beauty of our planet.

“At our core, we believe in the power of sensory experiences to forge meaningful connections with design. It’s all about crafting products that allow each user to feel and make good use of our innovations,” said H.W. Wei, Associate VP of ASUS Design Center.

ASUS Zenbook Ceraluminum™ Signature Edition

ASUS will unveil a stunning limited-edition series, a tribute to the iconic Zenbook line and the revolutionary Ceraluminum™ material, a patented technology that merges the lightness of metal with the resilience of ceramics.

The innovative Ceraluminum™, created via ceramization of aluminum, boasts a fracture toughness three times higher than anodized aluminum while remaining remarkably lightweight. This material revolution, showcased in the Zenbook Signature Editions, underscores the dedication ASUS has to both innovation and environmental responsibility. It elevates the celebrated Zenbook line’s legacy of cutting-edge engineering and sleek design into a tangible celebration of Ceraluminum and nature’s splendor.

Each Signature Edition Zenbook showcases the artistry of Ceraluminum, featuring a unique finish inspired by the dynamic landscapes that shape our world. This collection transforms the Zenbook into a celebration of both premium technology and the organic beauty of nature, highlighting the sensory-rich experience that Ceraluminum enables. The laptops will be displayed alongside corresponding sleeves and packaging, providing a complete visual and tactile journey.

The ASUS Zenbook Ceraluminum Signature Edition collection is a celebration of the Zenbook and the unique beauty of Ceraluminum, inspired by Earth’s most breathtaking landscapes, each representing the raw power and beauty that shape our world. Each finish is a reminder of the ASUS commitment – not just to design, but to a philosophy – to create tools that are as enduring as the landscapes that inspire them.

Ceraluminum™ Signature Edition release date: To be announced. Please see here to learn more about ASUS Ceraluminum™: The making of Ceraluminum™

Design You Can Feel

Galleria Meravigli

Via Gaetano Negri 6

20123 Milano

Italy

April 8 to 13, 2025

10:00AM to 6:00PM daily

https://asus.click/mdw25_pr

NOTES TO EDITORS

More on ASUS at Milan Design Week: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/zenbook/

About ASUS Zenbook Ceraluminum™ Signature Edition: https://youtu.be/OoOHFiBDu9g

About the Making of Ceraluminum™: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1T3HgeX8qU

ASUS Zenbook Design Why and How: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cypFEe7-Fg

ASUS Zenbook: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/

ASUS ProArt: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/proart/

ASUS Vivobook: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/vivobook/

ASUS LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asus/posts/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4da4f22-6ab8-47b5-8d8d-4818e6665a45



