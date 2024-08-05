ASUS ExpertBook P3 Empowers Agile Businesses with AI-Powered Performance and Enterprise-Grade Security

KEY POINTS

Fastest AI performance: ExpertBook P3 delivers up to 66 total system TOPS of AI power with up to AMD Ryzen ™ AI 7 processors for sustained productivity

ExpertBook P3 delivers up to 66 total system TOPS of AI power with up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 processors for sustained productivity Comprehensive AI Productivity: Preloaded with ASUS ExpertMeet, an AI-powered conferencing tool that elevates meeting experiences

Preloaded with ASUS ExpertMeet, an AI-powered conferencing tool that elevates meeting experiences Business-grade security: Protected by ASUS ExpertGuardian from software to hardware, including a NIST SP 800-155 compliant BIOS, Windows 11 Secured-core technologies

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASUS today announced the brand-new ExpertBook P3 Series is now available in Canada in 14-inch (PM3406) and 16-inch (PM3606) variants. It is a Copilot+ PC designed to deliver business-level performance in a portable, secure package for today’s agile businesses. Powered by up to AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 processors, the ExpertBook P3 confidently handles everyday workloads and AI applications while maintaining the mobility that modern professionals demand.

The laptop features a crisp 2.5K anti-glare display with up to 144Hz refresh rate that ensures clear visibility in various lighting conditions, making it perfect for presentations and outdoor work. With dual-SSD expandability, users can scale their storage needs as their business grows, ensuring they never run out of space for critical files and applications.

Enhanced with ASUS AI ExpertMeet, the ExpertBook P3 transforms virtual collaboration through intelligent AI-powered features. The advanced meeting solution provides real-time translation capabilities, automated meeting summaries, and smart noise cancellation, making remote work and client interactions more productive and seamless than ever before.

Security remains paramount with the ExpertBook P3, featuring comprehensive ASUS ExpertGuardian protections. The device includes a NIST SP 800-155 compliant BIOS that meets commercial-grade security standards, a built-in fingerprint sensor for quick and secure authentication, and a TPM 2.0 chip for hardware-based encryption. This multi-layered security approach ensures sensitive data stays protected from silicon to software, regardless of where users work.

The ExpertBook P3 represents ASUS’s commitment to delivering enterprise-grade reliability and performance in a portable form factor, making it an ideal choice for businesses that need powerful, secure computing solutions for their mobile workforce.

Engineered for mobile productivity: AMD Ryzen AI 7 processors and 2.5K anti-glare display

ExpertBook P3 is powered by up to AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 processors with 45W TDP and delivering up to 66 total system TOPS of AI performance. It is engineered with a high capacity 70Wh battery for all-day productivity on the go. It features ExpertCool thermal technology that keeps its cool whether opened or closed, a full metal chassis, and a full array of I/O ports positioned to enhance comfort and mouse movement.

ExpertBook P3 is available in both 14- and 16- inch, and it comes with a 2.5K anti-glare display with up to 144Hz refresh rate that delivers exceptional clarity while reducing eye strain during extended work sessions, while the dual-SSD expandability ensures users can adapt their storage configuration to meet evolving business needs. This powerful yet portable solution empowers professionals to maintain peak performance whether they’re in the office, at home, or traveling between client sites.

ASUS ExpertGuardian: All-around protection for privacy, data and hardware

ASUS ExpertGuardian delivers comprehensive, commercial-grade security to protect businesses from all angles. With a NIST SP 800-155-compliant BIOS, five years of ASUS BIOS and driver updates, and TPM 2.0 protection, ExpertGuardian ensures hardware and software protection that shields both privacy and safeguards critical data.

Additional features like a nano Kensington lock slot and a free one-year McAfee+ Premium membership enhance data security, allowing businesses to focus on growth without worry. With ASUS ExpertGuardian, organizations of all sizes are assured seamless, best-in-class security at every level, empowering them to focus on what matters most.

ASUS ExpertBook P3 is engineered with MIL-STD-810H military-grade strength to deliver military-grade durability, and it is backed by flexible ASUS Business Support services, providing the assurance of worry-free long-term operation and rapid assistance — should it ever be needed.

ASUS AI ExpertMeet: Everyday business activities, intelligently enhanced

ASUS AI ExpertMeet revolutionizes virtual collaboration with advanced AI-powered tools designed to enhance every conference experience. With features like AI Meeting Minutes, which automatically captures and organizes key discussion points, and AI Translated Subtitles that break down language barriers in real time, ExpertMeet takes care of the details, so users can focus on sharing big ideas and driving innovation. By simplifying meeting management, AI ExpertMeet empowers teams to work smarter and connect seamlessly, ensuring that every conversation counts. Powered by on-device intelligence, all confidential data stays on the PC it belongs, eliminating privacy concerns.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS ExpertBook P3 (PM3406) is already available in Canada at C$1,599 on the ASUS Store, with an additional configuration coming in Q4 2025 starting at C$1,349.

The ASUS ExpertBook P3 (PM3606) will be available later in Q4 2025, starting at C$1,349, and available in two different configurations.

For detailed specifications and availability, please find the tables below.

Please visit www.asus.com/ca-en/ or contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

Name ExpertBook P3 (PM3406CKA) ExpertBook P3 (PM3406CKA) Model Name PM3406CKA-P5161-CA PM3406CKA-P7321-CA Operating system Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 330 Processor 2.0GHz (8MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 4 cores); NPU 50 TOPs AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 Processor 2.0GHz (16MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, 8 cores); NPU 50 TOPs Graphics AMD Radeon™ 820M AMD Radeon™ 860M Memory 16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM 32GB DDR5 SO-DIMM Storage 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Extension Slot 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots 1x M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0×4 (up to 1TB) 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0×4 (up to 2TB) 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots 1x M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0×4 (up to 1TB) 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0×4 (up to 2TB) Display 14″ WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 16:10, IPS, wide view, anti-glare, 400nits, sRGB 100% Screen-to-body ratio: 86% 14″ WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 16:10, IPS, wide view, anti-glare, 400nits, sRGB 100% Screen-to-body ratio: 86% I/O ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (full function) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2) 1 x HDMI v2.1 TMDS 1 x Combo audio jack 1 x Nano Kensington® Lock slot 1 x LAN (RJ45) port 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (full function) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2) 1 x HDMI v2.1 TMDS 1 x Combo audio jack 1 x Nano Kensington® Lock slot 1 x LAN (RJ45) port Camera FHD+IR camera, Webcam Shield FHD+IR camera, Webcam Shield Wireless Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (Non-Intel) Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (Non-Intel) Audio 2x Speaker with Dirac technology support 2x Array microphone Support Speech Cognition and Smart AMP ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology 2x Speaker with Dirac technology support 2x Array microphone Support Speech Cognition and Smart AMP ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) Dimensions (WxDxH) 31.27 x 22.71 x 1.79 ~ 1.80 cm (12.31″ x 8.94″ x 0.70″ ~ 0.71″) 31.27 x 22.71 x 1.79 ~ 1.80 cm (12.31″ x 8.94″ x 0.70″ ~ 0.71″) Battery 70Wh, 4 cell Li-Polymer 70Wh, 4 cell Li-Polymer Security Fingerprint sensor integrated with Power Key IR webcam with Windows Hello support Kensington Nano Security Slot™(6x 2.5mm) BIOS Integrity Measurement Support BIOS Self Recovery Microsoft Secured-core PC Microsoft Security Level 3 Support Absolute Persistence 2.0 (Computrace) Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 Fingerprint sensor integrated with Power Key IR webcam with Windows Hello support Kensington Nano Security Slot™(6x 2.5mm) BIOS Integrity Measurement Support BIOS Self Recovery Microsoft Secured-core PC Microsoft Security Level 3 Support Absolute Persistence 2.0 (Computrace) Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 Keyboard and touchpad Full-size keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel Backlit (optional) spill-resistant to 66cc* *Quantity used during testing, with duration of 3 minutes Full-size keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel Backlit (optional) spill-resistant to 66cc* *Quantity used during testing, with duration of 3 minutes Featured software MyASUS, Expert Panel, AI ExpertMeet, AI Camera with MEP MyASUS, Expert Panel, AI ExpertMeet, AI Camera with MEP AC adapter 65W AC Adapter, USB Type-C Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W / Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal 90W AC Adapter, USB Type-C Output: 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W / Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Energy efficiency compliance EPEAT Gold Climate+, Energy Star 9.0, TCO 10.0, FSC Recycle, WEEE, RoHS, TÜV Rheinland PIR 30%, PCR 25% EPEAT Gold Climate+, Energy Star 9.0, TCO 10.0, FSC Recycle, WEEE, RoHS, TÜV Rheinland PIR 30%, PCR 25% MSRP C$1,349 C$1,599 Availability Available in Q4, 2025 ASUS Store

Name ExpertBook P3 (PM3606CKA) ExpertBook P3 (PM3606CKA) Model Name PM3606CKA-P516512-CA PM3606CKA-P732512-CA Operating system Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 330 Processor 2.0GHz (8MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 4 cores); NPU 50 TOPs AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 Processor 2.0GHz (16MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, 8 cores); NPU 50 TOPs Graphics AMD Radeon™ 820M AMD Radeon™ 860M Memory 16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM 32GB DDR5 SO-DIMM Storage 512GB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD 512GB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Extension Slot 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots 1x M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0×4 (up to 1TB) 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0×4 (up to 2TB) 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots 1x M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0×4 (up to 1TB) 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0×4 (up to 2TB) Display 16″ WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 16:10, IPS, wide view, anti-glare, 400nits, sRGB 100% Screen-to-body ratio: 88% 16″ WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 16:10, IPS, wide view, anti-glare, 400nits, sRGB 100% Screen-to-body ratio: 88% I/O ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (full function) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2) 1 x HDMI v2.1 TMDS 1 x Combo audio jack 1 x Nano Kensington® Lock slot 1 x LAN (RJ45) port 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (full function) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2) 1 x HDMI v2.1 TMDS 1 x Combo audio jack 1 x Nano Kensington® Lock slot 1 x LAN (RJ45) port Camera FHD+IR camera, Webcam Shield FHD+IR camera, Webcam Shield Wireless Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (Non-Intel) Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (Non-Intel) Audio 2x Speaker with Dirac technology support 2x Array microphone Support Speech Cognition and Smart AMP ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology 2x Speaker with Dirac technology support 2x Array microphone Support Speech Cognition and Smart AMP ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology Weight 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs) 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs) Dimensions (WxDxH) 35.84 x 25.35 x 1.79 ~ 1.80 cm (14.11″ x 9.98″ x 0.70″ ~ 0.71″) 35.84 x 25.35 x 1.79 ~ 1.80 cm (14.11″ x 9.98″ x 0.70″ ~ 0.71″) Battery 70Wh, 4 cell Li-Polymer 70Wh, 4 cell Li-Polymer Security Fingerprint sensor integrated with Power Key IR webcam with Windows Hello support Kensington Nano Security Slot™(6x 2.5mm) BIOS Integrity Measurement Support BIOS Self Recovery Microsoft Secured-core PC Microsoft Security Level 3 Support Absolute Persistence 2.0 (Computrace) Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 Fingerprint sensor integrated with Power Key IR webcam with Windows Hello support Kensington Nano Security Slot™(6x 2.5mm) BIOS Integrity Measurement Support BIOS Self Recovery Microsoft Secured-core PC Microsoft Security Level 3 Support Absolute Persistence 2.0 (Computrace) Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 Keyboard and touchpad Full-size keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel Backlit (optional) spill-resistant to 66cc* *Quantity used during testing, with duration of 3 minutes Full-size keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel Backlit (optional) spill-resistant to 66cc* *Quantity used during testing, with duration of 3 minutes Featured software MyASUS, Expert Panel, AI ExpertMeet, AI Camera with MEP MyASUS, Expert Panel, AI ExpertMeet, AI Camera with MEP AC adapter 65W AC Adapter, USB Type-C Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W / Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal 90W AC Adapter, USB Type-C Output: 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W / Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Energy efficiency compliance EPEAT Gold Climate+, Energy Star 9.0, TCO 10.0, FSC Recycle, WEEE, RoHS, TÜV Rheinland PIR 30%, PCR 25% EPEAT Gold Climate+, Energy Star 9.0, TCO 10.0, FSC Recycle, WEEE, RoHS, TÜV Rheinland PIR 30%, PCR 25% MSRP C$1,349 C$1,599 Availability Available in Q4, 2025 Available in Q4, 2025

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS ExpertBook P3 (PM3406): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/expertbook/asus-expertbook-p3-pm3406/

ASUS ExpertBook P3 (PM3606): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/expertbook/asus-expertbook-p3-pm3606/

ASUS ExpertBook laptops: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/business/laptops/expertbook/

ASUS Digital Product Passport (DPP): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/business/services/asus-digital-product-passport/

ASUS ExpertCenter P700 Mini Tower (PM700MK) product page: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/displays-desktops/tower-pcs/expertcenter/asus-expertcenter-p700-mini-tower-pm700mk/

ASUS ExpertCenter P600 AiO (PM640KA) product page: https://asus.com/ca-en/displays-desktops/all-in-one-pcs/all-series/asus-expertcenter-p600-aio-pm640ka/

ASUS Business website: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/business/

ASUS LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asus/posts/

ASUS Business LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/asus-business/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db8f7d51-9a79-432e-a408-94060fa28f68



CBJ Newsmakers