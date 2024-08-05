ASUS Listed on TIME’s World’s Best Companies 2025 for the Second Time

KEY POINTS

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASUS today announced its second appearance in TIME magazine’s prestigious list of the World’s Best Companies. This accolade recognizes organizations that set the standard in employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency. The win validates its commitment to excellence in the IT, Electronics, Hardware, and Equipment industry.

TIME’s World’s Best Companies 2025 ranking highlights organizations with high employee satisfaction, strong growth, and robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. It recognizes the importance of companies that lead with responsibility and resilience and provides insight into modern corporate success, guiding consumers, investors, and policymakers. The inclusion of ASUS reflects these standards and reinforces its continued focus on people, innovation, and sustainability.

“Being recognized by TIME for the second time as one of the World’s Best Companies is a reflection of our teams’ dedication and the strength of our employee-centric approach,” said S.Y. Hsu, ASUS Co-CEO. “As a comprehensive AI company, ASUS innovates technologies that transform industries and empowers our teams to redefine what’s possible in technology. By putting innovation at the center of our work, we drive satisfaction, sustainable growth, and meaningful impact.”

“We thank TIME for recognizing ASUS as one of the World’s Best Companies for 2025,” said Samson Hu, ASUS Co-CEO. “Sustainability guides how we design, produce, and deliver our technologies. By integrating responsible practices across our operations and growth strategies, ASUS is building long-term value and advancing toward our 2050 Net Zero goal, establishing itself as a globally recognized, environmentally-conscious technology leader.”

Global Recognition and Excellence

ASUS continues to drive innovation and excellence in technology, earning global recognition for its commitment to enhancing lives and delivering incredible experiences. The company was recently named one of Newsweek’s World’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. It was also recognized on Fortune’s 2025 World’s Most Admired Companies for the 10th time, listed on Forbes’ 2024 World’s Best Employers for the fifth consecutive year, and it topped Interbrand’s 2024 Best Taiwan Global Brands for the 11th time. These achievements validate the company’s vision of becoming the world’s most admired, innovative, and leading technology enterprise in the new digital era.

TIME’s World’s Best Companies 2025

Recognized globally, the World’s Best Companies 2025 list by TIME Magazine spotlights 1,000 organizations setting the standard in innovation, growth, and employee satisfaction. Companies were selected through a three-stage screening process evaluating employee satisfaction, based on respondents’ willingness to recommend their employer and satisfaction with work-related factors; revenue growth, where both relative and absolute growth were considered as it underlines companies’ financial performance; and ESG practices, including carbon emissions and other sustainability transparency metrics. The ranking highlights organizations that deliver strong results while fostering positive workplaces and promoting responsible, sustainable practices.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/107b21d6-b324-42f5-a315-4cd345d9c30d



