ASUS ProArt and GoPro Join Forces to Streamline Creator Workflows with AI

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASUS today announced a groundbreaking collaboration with GoPro to streamline 360° video workflows throughout the creative process (content capture, file transfer and organization, editing, and sharing), allowing storytellers to focus more on their craft and avoid the tedious parts. To celebrate the partnership, ASUS laptop customers will receive a complimentary GoPro Premium+ subscription of up to six months, unlocking unlimited cloud storage, automatic highlight reels, and more.

World’s first Windows app integrating GoPro Cloud and 360° media

StoryCube is an ASUS-exclusive, AI-powered content-management solution. It’s the world’s first Windows app to support both GoPro Cloud media and 360° video. Integration with the GoPro Cloud allows users to view and download all their content directly from StoryCube. The exciting part is that users can preview native .360 files, whether stored locally or online. They can reframe GoPro MAX and MAX2 360° footage using the GoPro Player and then drag-and-drop from StoryCube for further editing in programs like Adobe® Premiere Pro® or CapCut. In addition, it’s also the world’s first app for AI scene categorization in 360° video (including regular photos, videos, and 360° video MP4/MOV).

The StoryCube AI model is trained on GoPro and action camera imagery to recognize common scenes and activities (e.g., biking, surfing, and snowboarding), by time, or by device and location obtained from GoPro cameras’ GPS information. This makes it easy for creators to quickly find relevant source material from their library. With future updates promising to broaden its training, the experience will only become more intuitive, ensuring a faster and more streamlined creative workflow.

Exclusive GoPro subscription bundle for ASUS ProArt laptop users

To celebrate the collaboration, ASUS and GoPro have teamed up to offer buyers of selected ASUS laptops an up to six-month complimentary GoPro Premium+ subscription. For Creator Series ProArt laptops, users will receive a six-month GoPro Subscription Premium+, while Zenbook and Vivobook models come with a three-month Premium+ offer. This subscription unlocks unlimited cloud storage for GoPro footage, 500GB of storage for non-GoPro files, automatic highlight videos and more – gifting creators the full GoPro experience right out of the box2

ProArt P16: Best-in-class creator laptop

For GoPro storytellers seeking the ultimate creator laptop the flagship ProArt P16 delivers unmatched power to handle True 8K footage from GoPro’s new MAX2 360 camera. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor with XDNA™ NPU (up to 50 TOPS) and up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU, it delivers exceptional AI performance for demanding creative workflows such as 360° video editing. In the ProArt P16, the GeForce RTX™ 5090 graphics deliver lightning-fast rendering at extreme resolutions, real-time smooth previews up to 16K, and AI-powered tools for seamless stitching, reframing, and intelligent upscaling in creative workflows.

ProArt P16 is purpose-built for professional video editing, with support for the 10-bit 4:2:2 color format, dual AV1 encoders, AI-accelerated enhancements such as real-time stitching, frame interpolation, and video stabilization. These capabilities enable fluid multi-track 4K/8K playback, faster exports, and enhanced stability for complex, high-resolution projects such as 360° video editing.

Its latest ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen display offers stunning color accuracy, vibrant colors, deep contrast, and advanced eye care. With up to 1,600 nits HDR peak brightness (700 SDR), a 120Hz refresh rate with VRR technology, and anti-reflective coating that cuts glare by 65%, the ASUS Lumina Pro ensures superb visibility and smooth, blur free motion in any environment.

Powered by NVIDIA® RTX AI acceleration as well as ASUS-exclusive AI tools like StoryCube and MuseTree, this Copilot+ PC empowers GoPro creators to work smarter, faster, and more intuitively than ever.

Shaping the future of creativity!

This collaboration between ASUS ProArt and GoPro is just the beginning. We have exciting plans for the future of creativity, with more initiatives, products, and technologies designed for every storyteller.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS ProArt P16 (H7606), starting at C$2,499, is available for purchase online at the ASUS Store as well as on Amazon, Best Buy, CDW and London Drugs.

A new configuration (H7606WX-DB91T-CB) featuring the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU and ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen display is now exclusively available on the ASUS Store. For the list of configurations and where to buy information, please reference the specifications table below.

For more information, please visit https://www.asus.com/ca-en/ or contact your local ASUS representative.

SPECIFICATIONS 3

ASUS ProArt P16

Model Number H7606WM-AS91T-CA H7606WX-DB91T-CB Product Name ProArt P16 ProArt P16 Operating system Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home CPU AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 Processor 2.0GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.1GHz, 12 cores, 24 Threads); AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50TOPS AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 Processor 2.0GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.1GHz, 12 cores, 24 Threads); AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50TOPS GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU Memory 32GB LPDDR5X on board 64GB LPDDR5X on board Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD 2TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 upgradable SSD Display ASUS Lumina OLED Touchscreen, 16″, 60Hz, 3840 x 2400, 100% DCI-P3, PANTONE Validated, 500 nits peak brightness, 0.2ms response time ASUS Lumina Pro OLED Touchscreen, 16″, 120Hz, 4K (3840 x 2400), 100% DCI-P3, PANTONE Validated, 1,600 nits HDR peak brightness, 0.2ms response time I/O ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 10Gbps)

1x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)

1x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x DC-in

SD Express 7.0 card reader 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 10Gbps)

1x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)

1x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x DC-in

SD Express 7.0 card reader Video camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello Wireless Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card Audio Smart Amp Technology

Built-in speaker

Built-in array microphone Smart Amp Technology

Built-in speaker

Built-in array microphone Color Nano Black Nano Black Material Aluminum Aluminum Weight 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.30 lbs) Dimensions 35.49 x 24.69 x 1.49 ~ 1.73 cm (13.97″ x 9.72″ x 0.59″ ~ 0.68″) 35.49 x 24.69 x 1.49 ~ 1.83 cm (13.97″ x 9.72″ x 0.59″ ~ 0.72″) Battery 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion AC adapter Rectangle Conn, 200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100~240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal MSRP C$3,099 C$5,999 Retailer ASUS Store ASUS Store Amazon

Model Number H7606WV-DB93T-CB Product Name ProArt P16 Operating system Windows 11 Home CPU AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 Processor 2.0GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.1GHz, 12 cores, 24 Threads); AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50TOPS GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU Memory 32GB LPDDR5X on board Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Display ASUS Lumina OLED Touchscreen, 16″, 60Hz, 3840 x 2400, 100% DCI-P3, PANTONE Validated, 500 nits peak brightness, 0.2ms response time I/O ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 10Gbps)

1x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)

1x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x DC-in

SD Express 7.0 card reader Video camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello Wireless Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card Audio Smart Amp Technology

Built-in speaker

Built-in array microphone Color Nano Black Material Aluminum Weight 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) Dimensions 35.49 x 24.69 x 1.49 ~ 1.73 cm (13.97″ x 9.72″ x 0.59″ ~ 0.68″) Battery 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion AC adapter Rectangle Conn, 200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100~240V AC, 50/60Hz universal MSRP C$2,499 Retailer ASUS Store CDW Amazon London Drugs Best Buy Newegg

Notes to Editors

Learn more about ASUS ProArt x GoPro collaboration: https://asus.com/ca-en/content/gopro/

ProArt P16 Product Page: https://ca.asus.click/ASUS_ProArt_P16_5090

ASUS Lumina Pro OLED: https://ca.asus.click/ASUS_Lumina_Pro_OLED

ASUS AI PCs: https://ca.asus.click/ASUS_AI_PCs

ASUS Copilot+ PC: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/copilot-plus-pc/

ASUS: https://ca.asus.click/ASUS_CA_Homepage

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

1 Select ASUS ProArt laptops offer entitlement to a six-month GoPro Premium+ subscription; select ASUS Zenbook and ASUS Vivobook models offer a three-month GoPro Premium+ subscription. For the full list of eligible devices, please visit https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/gopro/.

2 GoPro subscription offer runs from October 7, 2025, to December 31, 2027, and is available in selected territories. See GoPro terms & conditions for more details: https://gopro.com/en/ca/legal/subscriptionterms. For ASUS program terms and conditions, please see: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/gopro/.

3 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at https://www.asus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d4f35e7-9682-4489-a056-23c2de7aa246



