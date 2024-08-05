ASUS Recognized by Newsweek as One of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies for Second Consecutive Year

KEY POINTS

A Trusted Company: ASUS named by Newsweek as one of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies, reflecting strong stakeholder confidence

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASUS today announced that, for the second consecutive time, Newsweek has recognized it as one of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. This distinction is awarded to companies that have earned the confidence of consumers, investors, and employees. It also underscores the ASUS commitment to reliability and excellence in the Technology Hardware industry.

Key factors for recognition by Newsweek include providing reliable products, fair compensation, and strong leadership. This fully aligns with the ASUS commitment to a people-first culture built on a design-thinking approach and transparent supply chain practices.

“At ASUS, our Design Thinking approach and people-first culture empower teams to innovate, support employee well-being, and embrace emerging technologies,” said S.Y. Hsu, ASUS Co-CEO. “By doing so, we deliver products that consistently earn the confidence of customers, investors, and employees.”

Alongside fostering innovation and employee engagement, ASUS prioritizes supply-chain transparency to strengthen long-term trust with customers and investors. “A transparent and resilient supply chain is essential for long-term trust,” said Samson Hu, ASUS Co-CEO. “By ensuring quality, fair treatment of employees, and responsible practices, we consistently earn the confidence of customers, investors, and employees.”

Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities

ASUS is committed to building trust through its Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities strategy, delivering AI solutions that span public and private clouds, general and personal intelligence, and seamless cloud-edge collaboration. The goal is to make AI accessible to everyone, everywhere. To achieve this, ASUS designs products that balance high performance with environmental responsibility.

The company also combines innovation, AI leadership, and employee engagement to foster lasting trust with its stakeholders. Strong R&D and strategic global partnerships reinforce the leadership ASUS has in AI PCs, gaming, and servers, while delivering solutions across smart healthcare, cities, retail, and manufacturing — highlighting the company’s broad impact and the confidence it has earned worldwide.

About the Newsweek World’s Most Trustworthy Companies

The World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2025, compiled by Newsweek in its third edition, recognizes 1,000 companies across 23 industries and 20 countries that have earned the confidence of customers, investors, and employees.

The ranking evaluates companies from multiple perspectives — including customers, investors, and employees — taking into account factors such as product quality, corporate values, management competency, employee treatment, and career development opportunities.

This recognition highlights companies that consistently demonstrate reliability, transparency, and strong governance.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

