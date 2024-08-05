Athabasca University launches free MOOC, certificate to counter anti-Indigenous racism in health care

Athabasca, Alberta, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Athabasca University is launching three new courses—including a free, massive online open course (MOOC)—to tackle anti-Indigenous racism in health care. The courses teach about the roots of racism and discrimination Indigenous people experience in accessing care, and the role of advocacy and allyship in addressing these issues.

The courses provide essential knowledge for health-care professionals, but also for anyone who wants to understand the struggles of Indigenous communities and learn how to recognize and confront systemic racism.

AU developed the courses with financial support from Health Canada and in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s 94 Calls to Action. A team led by Indigenous leaders and health professionals worked together to create the course content.

“These courses represent an important step forward in the ongoing work of conciliation and improving Indigenous health in Canada,” said Priscilla Campeau, associate vice-president, Indigenous conciliation at AU.

“Our goal is to not only educate but to empower individuals to take meaningful action in creating more inclusive and equitable health-care systems. These courses are a direct response to the urgent need for Indigenous-led development of cultural safety training and learning materials.”

MOOC provides foundational knowledge about racism in health care

In the Indigenous Health and Wellness, Advocacy, and Allyship MOOC, students can learn about systemic anti-Indigenous racism and discrimination and about strategies for becoming an authentic Indigenous ally.

Topics range from exploring what it means to be Indigenous, to specific Calls to Action focused on health care, to bias to allyship.

Certificate in Indigenous health and allyship

Two additional courses were created to give health professionals and advocates in related fields such as social work enhanced knowledge of anti-Indigenous racism and root causes, and teachings to empower students to advocate for health equity.

Both courses can be combined to earn the Indigenous Health and Wellness, Advocacy, and Allyship Certificate.

Course content features interactive materials selected from a variety of Canadian and Indigenous sources. This includes videos, toolkits, journal articles, podcasts, and more.

