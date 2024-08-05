ATMA CENA Grows National Mental Health Network to 13 Clinics

Expanding access to safe, regulated psychedelic-assisted therapy across Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATMA CENA, a Canadian mental health company specializing in psychedelic-assisted therapy, today announced the expansion of its national clinic network to 13 locations, increasing access to ketamine-assisted therapy, a regulated form of psychedelic-assisted therapy. The network now includes active clinics in Calgary, Edmonton, London, Mississauga, Oakville, Ottawa, Sarnia, and Vaughan, with new clinics in Windsor, Hamilton, North Bay, Montreal, and Saskatoon set to open in the coming months. This expansion creates multiple new access points for clients and therapists and reinforces ATMA CENA’s mission to make advanced mental health treatments safe and accessible across the country.

ATMA CENA is Canada’s first integrated ecosystem for psychedelic-assisted therapy, designed to align clinical care, professional training, and clinic partnerships into a complementary framework. The company delivers this model through three pillars: direct client treatment at its licensed and accredited corporate clinics in Calgary and Edmonton, professional development training for mental health professionals, and a national network of independent clinics empowered by ATMA CENA protocols and procedures. This structure ensures that innovative treatments such as psychedelic-assisted therapy, can be provided safely, within regulation, and at scale.

The cornerstone of ATMA CENA’s national approach is its Member Clinic Program. By partnering with one community practice in each city or urban centre, ATMA CENA provides the clinical expertise, operating framework, and technology needed for independent practices to launch psychedelic-assisted therapy without building everything on their own. Clinics retain their independence and brand identity while gaining credibility, compliance support, and operational guidance to expand safely and confidently into offering these treatments.

Alongside the Member Clinic Program, ATMA CENA operates its CoCare Program, which bridges the gap between training and real-world practice of psychedelic-assisted therapy for mental health professionals. Clinicians first complete ATMA CENA’s psychedelic-assisted therapy training program. Graduates are then eligible to begin supervised practice as determined by an individual’s professional designation, licensing, and college standards. This progression helps therapists move from classroom learning to real-world practice, with oversight shaped by their professional requirements and the support of their peers.

“With the national network now at 13 clinics, we are creating real access points for both therapists and clients,” said Reverdi Darda, Chief Executive Officer of ATMA CENA and Board Member of MAPS Canada. “Our model makes it possible for local clinics to offer psychedelic-assisted therapy with confidence, while keeping therapists at the centre of care.”

The expansion comes at a time of growing public interest in psychedelic therapy and increasing demand for alternatives to conventional mental health treatments. Nearly 1,000 students have already completed ATMA CENA’s training programs, creating a workforce prepared to meet growing demand. The company’s two corporate clinics provide licensed and accredited demonstration sites, anchoring the standards that Member Clinics across Canada adopt.

“Clients are asking about these treatments, and therapists want to provide them, but the pathway to offering them has been difficult to navigate,” adds Reverdi Darda. “We provide the training, the operational guidance, and the infrastructure so clinics and therapists can offer advanced mental health therapies with confidence.”

About ATMA CENA:

ATMA CENA was formed in March 2024 combining education, clinical infrastructure, and enabling technology, the company has created a practical and scalable system designed to bring psychedelic-assisted therapy from theory into everyday mental health care.

For clinics and therapists interested in joining the network or learning more about training opportunities, visit www.atmacena.com.

Contact:

Reverdi Darda, CEO – ATMA CENA

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.atmacena.com

Instagram: @atmacenapractitioners & @atmacena

ATMA CENA does not sell or dispense controlled substances to the public. Any use of regulated medicines occurs within regulated clinics by authorized practitioners and in accordance with federal and provincial regulations.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/653432d4-ba2d-4eec-bfab-9707464516d5



CBJ Newsmakers