Aurora Spine Corporation Announces Participation at the North American Spine Society Annual Meeting

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a leader in the development of groundbreaking medical devices for spinal surgery, today announced its participation at the 2025 North American Spine Society (“NASS”) Annual Meeting. The event will take place from November 14-16, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center, in Denver, Colorado. Aurora Spine will be exhibiting at Booth #1622.

The North American Spine Society is a global multidisciplinary medical society that utilizes education, research, and advocacy to foster the highest quality, ethical, and evidence-based spine care. NASS gathers spine professionals from around the world, offering a unique platform for Aurora to showcase its latest innovations.

At this year’s event, the company will feature its newly launched Hydra ANATOMIC. ELEVATED. RIGID. OSTEOFIXATION Facet Fusion System for facet joint-related pain or instability and DEXA-L, a stand-alone device for anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) procedures, which is part of Aurora’s patented DEXA™ Technology Platform, which offers patient-matched implants designed to align with individual bone density and T-Score, ushering in a new era of personalized spinal care.

“We are excited to attend NASS 2025 and to showcase our cutting-edge, proprietary products we’ve developed, especially the recently launched Hydra and DEXA-L product lines,” said Trent Northcutt, President and CEO of Aurora Spine. “We’ve worked diligently to bring new, proprietary technologies to market that are transforming spinal surgery, and we can’t wait to share them with the industry at NASS 2025.”

Laszlo Garamszegi, Chief Technology Officer, added: “We’re particularly excited to showcase the DEXA-L implant line, which is the first of its kind in the world and is the first spinal implant that is a bone-mimicking™ structural implant helping doctors match the implant to the patient’s bone density and quality. These products are game-changing for spine surgeons and their patients, and we are proud to be presenting them at NASS 2025 and connecting with industry professionals in attendance.”

Visit Aurora Spine at Booth #1622 to witness live demonstrations and engage with the team on how these innovations are reshaping spinal surgery.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com .

