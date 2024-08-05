AVANTE CORP. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avante Corp. (TSX.V: XX) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s five nominees set forth in the Company’s management information circular dated September 15, 2025 (the “Circular”), being Daniel Argiros, Wade Burton, Robert Klopot, Emmanuel Mounouchos and Bruce Bronfman, were all elected as directors of the Company at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today (the “Meeting”). Each of the directors elected at the Meeting will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company or until their successor is duly elected or appointed, unless their post is vacated earlier.

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as the auditor of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting, as well as the ratification of the Company’s stock option plan. Further information with respect to the matters considered at the Meeting can be found in the Circular, which is available under Avante’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Avante Corp.

Avante Corp. is a Toronto based leading provider of security operatives and technology enabled security solutions to residential and commercial clients. Avante’s mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with white-glove mentality to high- net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods of detecting conditions that require immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages advanced technology solutions to provide a superior level of security services. With an experienced team and proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages and builds industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the security risks of its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “XX”. For more information, please visit

www.avantecorp.ca and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Corp.

Emmanuel Mounouchos

Founder, CEO & Board Chair, Avante Corp.

416-923-6984

[email protected]

Pardeep Sangha

Investor Relations

604-572-6392

[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (“Exchange”) nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



CBJ Newsmakers