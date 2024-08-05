AVANTE CORP. CONFIRMS AVAILABILITY OF ANNUAL GENERAL & SPECIAL MEETING MATERIALS AND ALTERNATIVE VOTING PROCEDURES

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avante Corp. (TSX.V: XX) (“Avante” or the “Corporation”) confirms that its annual general and special meeting of shareholders of Avante (the “Meeting”) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 10:00 am (Toronto time). The Meeting will be held in a virtual only format via live webcast online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1845 for the following purposes, all as more particularly described in the Meeting Materials (as defined below):

to receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, including the auditor’s report thereon, as well as the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 and 2024;

to elect directors to hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Corporation or until a successor is elected or appointed;

to appoint Deloitte LLP as the auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; and

to consider, and if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution, ratifying the 10% rolling stock option plan of the Corporation.

Avante also announces that due to the ongoing Canadian postal suspension (the “Suspension”), the Corporation has fulfilled all conditions to rely on, and will be relying on, CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-932 issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators and Coordinated Blanket Order 51-932 issued by the Ontario Securities Commission (collectively, the “Orders”) for exemption from the requirements to mail its proxy-related materials in connection with the Meeting, including the notice of meeting and management information circular dated September 15, 2025, as well as the form of proxy and voting instruction form in connection with the Meeting (collectively, the “Meeting Materials”), to shareholders. Electronic versions of the Meeting Materials can be accessed on Avante’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Avante’s website at https://www.avantecorp.ca/investor-relations .

Shareholders of Avante are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials directly through the abovementioned websites. Shareholders may also request a copy of the Meeting Materials to be delivered by email by emailing Avante’s investor relations team at [email protected] or calling 604-572-6392. In the event that Canada Post resumes accepting commercial volumes at least 15 days before the Meeting date, the Corporation will send the Meeting Materials by regular mail; however, there can be no assurance that the Meeting Materials will be received by shareholders prior to the Meeting. In accordance with the Orders, Avante is waiving the proxy cut-off time stated in the Meeting Materials, and will accept votes submitted by proxy until 5:00 pm (Toronto time) on Monday, October 20, 2025.

How Registered Shareholders Can Vote

Registered shareholders are shareholders who hold their shares directly in the Corporation, and not through a brokerage account or depository company. Registered shareholders can request their 12-digit voting control number in order to submit their vote from the Corporation’s transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, by emailing [email protected] . After obtaining their control numbers, registered shareholders are encouraged to vote online at www.voteproxyonline.com . Alternatively, registered shareholders may vote by facsimile to 416-595-9593, or by delivering a completed form of proxy by private courier or hand delivery to TSX Trust Company, 301-100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 4H1, Attention: Proxy Department.

How Non-Registered (Beneficial) Shareholders Can Vote

Non-registered (or beneficial) shareholders fall into two categories – those who object to their identity being made known to the issuers of securities which they own (“Objecting Beneficial Owners”) and those who do not object to their identity being made known to the issuers of the securities they own (“Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners”).

Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners can request their 12-digit voting control number in order to submit their vote from the Corporation’s transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, by emailing [email protected] . After obtaining their control numbers, Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners are encouraged to vote online at www.voteproxyonline.com . Alternatively, Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners may vote by facsimile to 416-595-9593, or by delivering a completed voting instruction form by private courier or hand delivery to TSX Trust Company, 301-100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 4H1, Attention: Proxy Department.

Objecting Beneficial Owners should contact their brokerage house, depository company or other intermediary and ask to obtain their 16-digit voting control number and instructions for voting.

For more information, shareholders are encouraged to carefully review the Meeting Materials, and to contact TSX Trust Company toll-free in North America at 1-866-600-5869 or by email at [email protected] if they have any questions with respect to voting their shares.

