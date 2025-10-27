Aventis Energy Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aventis Energy Inc. (“Aventis” or the “Company”) (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce that Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard”) has filed a technical report (the “Report”) entitled “Technical Report on the Corvo Property – Northeastern Saskatchewan, Canada” prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) on the Corvo Project (“Corvo” or the “Project”). The Report was co-prepared by Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. (“Axiom”) and has an effective date of October 24, 2025. The Report is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and is published on Standard’s website at www.standarduranium.ca.

Qualified Persons

All scientific and technical information contained in the Report summarizing the work completed to date on the Project has been reviewed and approved by Troy Marfleet, P.Geo., of Axiom, co-author of the report and independent Qualified Person (“QP”) under the definitions established by NI 43-101. The Report was co-authored by Sean Hillacre, M.Sc., P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of Standard, QP under the definitions established by NI 43-101. The Report does not contain a Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) in accordance with NI 43-101.

The QPs have reviewed and verified that the technical information with respect to all the Company’s exploration efforts to date contained in the Report are accurate and have approved the written disclosure of such information. The Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

About the Corvo Project

The Company currently has an active definitive agreement with Standard to acquire a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the 12,265 hectare Project located in the eastern Athabasca Basin region, targeting high-grade basement-hosted uranium. The Project is situated 1.5 km outside the current margin of the Athabasca Basin, approximately forty-five (45) kilometres northeast of the Gemini Mineralized Zone (“GMZ”; Please see Figure 1).

The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of high-grade basement-hosted uranium mineralization akin to the Rabbit Lake deposit and the recently discovered GMZ. Several outcrop showings of mineralized veins and fractures are present on the Project, notably the Manhattan Showing that returned recent sample results up to 8.10 wt.% U 3 O 8 at surface1 and has never been drill tested. The Project is also prospective for rare earth element (“REE”) mineralization, potentially providing additional value upside.

Figure 1. Regional map of the Corvo Project. The Project is located sixty (60) km due east of Cameco’s McArthur River mine and forty-five (45) km northeast of Atha Energy’s GMZ.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of Standard and a “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company’s future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

References

1 News Release: Aventis Energy Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up To 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project, https://aventisenergy.com/aventis-energy-confirms-high-grade-uranium-mineralization-up-to-8-10-u3o8-at-surface-on-the-corvo-project/

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt.% U 3 O 8 to be “high-grade”.

About Aventis Energy Inc.

Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Corvo Uranium & Sting Copper Project.

The Corvo Uranium property has historical drill holes intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 (0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m) and TL-79-5 (0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m)2. High-grade* Uranium at Surface with the Manhattan showing (1.19 to 5.98% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th).

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and recently had results of 54.8m at 0.32% Cu starting at a depth of 27.0m, with higher-grade intervals including six samples (≥0.5m length) ranging from 0.96% to 5.43% Cu. High grade samples of 0.5m at 2.85% Cu and 0.5m at 1.92% Cu with an additional broader interval of 31.1m at 0.27% Cu.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael Mulberry

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (604) 229-9772

[email protected]

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “would”, “could”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Aventis, future growth potential for Aventis and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of uranium, copper, gold and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Aventis’ ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential; the Company’s objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Project; statements with respect to the Report; expected benefits of the Report; and the Company’s anticipated exploration program at the Project. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of uranium, copper, gold and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

