Avenue Living Recognized as a Top Employer for Second Consecutive Year, Highlighting the Power of People Behind Record Growth

Calgary, AB, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avenue Living has once again been named one of Wealth Professional’s Top Employers for 2025, marking the second consecutive year the firm has received this distinction. This year, Avenue Living was recognized as a standout honoree, which underscores the firm’s commitment to building and empowering a diverse, highly skilled workforce as the cornerstone of its growth strategy across Canada and the United States.

Avenue Living is a vertically integrated fund asset and property manager with over 1,000 employees across North America. Through its three platforms – multi-family residential, self-storage, and farmland – the firm combines deep operational expertise with disciplined capital allocation to support sustainable growth. In recent weeks, Avenue Living announced record achievements, including surpassing $8.5 billion in assets under management and $1.2 billion in acquisitions fiscal year-to-date, as well as a significant milestone in unencumbered assets that strengthens liquidity and treasury flexibility.

“This industry recognition from the wealth and asset management community is an incredible honor,” said Anthony Giuffre, Founder and CEO of Avenue Living. “Since 2006, we have taken a meticulous approach to attracting and retaining a top bench of specialists and leaders across various disciplines: capital markets, finance, legal, marketing, communications, operations, HR, and IT. The breadth and depth of our teams have guided our success and supported our rapid growth across three distinct but complementary platforms.”

Part of the firm’s unique advantage is its diverse and equitable leadership, with women making up nearly 50 per cent of its executive team and holding key leadership roles. Avenue Living also supports female leaders through its Women of Influence Mentorship Program, which pairs women from across the firm to benefit from mutual expertise and experiences.

“Our achievement as a Top Employer for a second year in a row reinforces the culture we have built across the firm,” said Leigh Peters, President of Avenue Living Group of Companies. “We are working hard to create a culture where our people are more than just resources – they are the engine driving our continued momentum. By empowering our employees to reach their full potential, we inspire creativity and innovation in all aspects of our business, which in turn promotes long-term, sustainable success for all of our stakeholders.”

This award highlights Avenue Living’s ongoing investment in talent development, mentorship, and diversity of thought. With more than 22 languages spoken across its North American team, the firm fosters new perspectives in every project, department, and decision.

“It’s inspiring to be part of a platform where like-minded people are passionate about growth, financial prudence, and accountability,” said Marina Post, Chief Financial Officer. “We’re a team that transcends individual brands, and we are all building something bigger than ourselves.”

Charlotte Collett, Chief People Officer, adds, “Across all of our platforms we have a careful recruitment strategy that seeks to attract and retain individuals who bring a performance mindset and a shared dedication to customer centricity and operational excellence. This measured and sustainable approach will continue to set us apart in the industry.”

As a disciplined, operations-first asset owner-operator with an unrelenting focus on innovation, Avenue Living continues to deliver for investors while providing best-in-class service to residents, customers, and stakeholders. This second Top Employer award confirms the company’s commitment to its people as its greatest asset.

Read the full Wealth Professional Top Employers Report.

About Avenue Living

Avenue Living is a property owner-operator with over $8.5 billion in assets under management across more than 50 markets in Canada and the United States. The firm’s multi-family division manages more than 21,800 doors throughout the North American heartland. Its self-storage fund owns and operates over 10 million square feet of self-storage space, while its agriculture fund oversees 50,000 acres of farmland. Avenue Living Group focuses on long-term investments in asset classes that impact the lives of everyday North Americans. The firm has strategically built an institutional, proprietary platform that sets it apart from its peers, enabling a customer-centric management model that drives value for its customers, investors, and employees.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Avenue Living. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intends”, “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, financing and interest rates, general economic and market conditions and other relevant factors. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, Avenue Living has no obligation to update such statements.

For more information, please contact:



Tammy Cho

Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers