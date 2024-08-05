AYURCANN REPORTS Q1 2026 SALES OF $14,638,697

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR, OTCQB: AYURF) (“Ayurcann” or the “Company”) is excited to announce its financial and operational results for the three months ended September 30, 2025, the highlights of which are included in this news release. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars. The Company’s full set of unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at www.ayurcann.com and its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Q1 2026 Highlights: Consistent Execution

Revenue: Ayurcann generated $14,638,697 in gross revenue, with gross profit of $2,236,343 and a healthy gross margin of 26% in Q1 2026 (vs. $14,657,485 in gross revenue, with gross profit of $3,321,974 and a gross margin of 40% in Q1 2025), reflecting continued robust demand across our expanding product categories and successful national distribution efforts.

Market Share Leadership: Ayurcann is now recognized as a Top 3 vape producer in Ontario by volume, with a 5% share of the national vape market and 7% share in Ontario, underscoring our dominance in one of Canada’s fastest-growing categories.1

A High-Performance Operator

Operational Discipline: Ayurcann has emerged as one of Canada’s most efficient and reliable cannabis manufacturers, consistently delivering strong output, quality, and on-time execution.

Accelerating Innovation: Over the past six months alone, the Company has rolled out 30 new stock keeping units across leading consumer categories – vapes, pre-rolls, and concentrates – driving expanded shelf presence and broader retail adoption.

Engines of Sustained Growth

Ayurcann’s leadership in the vape segment creates a powerful foundation for growth as we scale aggressively into high-demand pre-rolls and concentrates, with distribution across many licensed stores in Canada, Ayurcann continues to strengthen its position as a trusted national supplier for retailers and consumers alike.

1 Based on reporting by Hifyre IQTM, as of September 30, 2025.



