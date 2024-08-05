Azucar Announces TSXV Approval of Option Agreement and Management Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Azucar Minerals Ltd. (“Azucar” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: AMZ; OTCQX: AXDDF) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Company’s previously announced Option-Joint venture exploration agreement with Almadex Minerals Ltd. (“Almadex”) whereby Azucar has the option to acquire a 60% interest in three of Almadex’s wholly owned blocks of claims in Nevada, the Pilot, Confusion Hills and Red Ring prospect (see press release dated May 1, 2025).

The Company also announces that Douglas McDonald has resigned from all his roles in the Company, including as Director and Executive Vice President, effective October 2, 2025, but will continue in an advisory role to support related succession initiatives and ongoing business activities.

About Azucar

Azucar is an exploration company focussed on exploration for porphyry copper and gold exploration targets in Nevada, USA. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the El Cobre copper-gold porphyry project (subject to net smelter returns royalty interests) in Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“J. Duane Poliquin”

J. Duane Poliquin, P.Eng.

Chairman, Azucar Minerals Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within it, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among other things: whether Azucar will exercise the option in respect of any of the projects; and our expectation that Douglas McDonald will continue in an advisory role to support related succession initiatives and ongoing business activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Azucar Minerals Ltd.

Tel. 604.689.7644

Email: [email protected]

http://www.azucarminerals.com/



