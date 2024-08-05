Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
BaBylissPRO® Introduces the STYLE/SWITCH™ Multi-Styler & Dryer in Canada

BaBylissPRO® Introduces the STYLE/SWITCH™ Multi-Styler & Dryer in Canada

TORONTO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BaBylissPRO®, a global leader in professional hair styling tools, is turning up the volume in Canada with the launch of the STYLE/SWITCH™ Ionic Multi-Styler & Dryer. A game-changing, all-in-one tool designed to deliver salon-level results with maximum ease and minimal bulk.

Designed with Nano Titanium™ and Ionic Technologies, this powerhouse tool dries hair efficiently while helping to reduce frizz, boost shine, and preserve hair health with no damage from extreme heat.* Its lightweight, ergonomic design is paired with an LED display, multiple heat and speed settings, a cold shot button, and smart memory function that remembers your last-used configuration. Plus, with Automatic Dual-Voltage compatibility and a convenient carrying case included, it’s perfectly travel-friendly and ready to perform wherever you go.

The STYLE/SWITCH™ includes five interchangeable attachments, each engineered to support a wide range of styles and textures:

  • Adjustable Drying Attachment: Concentrated airflow with 3 options for tailored drying
  • Smoothing Attachment: Achieves lustrous, frizz-free looks
  • 1¾” Round Brush Attachment: Adds volume, soft waves, and a polished finish
  • Paddle Brush Attachment: Smooths and detangles in one step
  • Extra-Deep Diffuser Attachment: Enhances and defines curls while minimizing frizz

What sets it apart:

  • Smallest and lightest multi-styler handle**
  • Automatic dual voltage for effortless global use
  • Pause button to temporarily stop airflow without resetting temperature
  • Magnetic filter cover for easy maintenance
  • All attachments stored in a travel-ready case for convenience on the go

“With STYLE/SWITCH™, we’ve created a tool that doesn’t just deliver on performance – it adapts to how people actually live and style their hair,” said Andrea Barbieri, Director of Marketing at BaBylissPRO®. “Whether it’s a sleek finish or a voluminous blowout, this tool gives you everything you need in one streamlined device.”

The BaBylissPRO® STYLE/SWITCH™ Ionic Multi-Styler & Dryer is available now in Canada for $329.99 at BaBylissPRO.ca.

*Extreme heat damage can occur with temperatures above 302F. This unit has a maximum temperature of 235F. Damage may vary based on hair condition.
**When compared to Shark FlexStyle™ and Dyson Airwrap™          

BaBylissPRO® STYLE/SWITCH™

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

About BaBylissPRO®

BaBylissPRO® is the world leader in professional styling and barber tools, trusted by stylists and barbers for over 60 years. Founded in Paris in 1961, BaBylissPRO continues to innovate with cutting-edge technology designed for precision, efficiency, and durability.

From high-performance clippers and trimmers to advanced Nano Titanium™ styling tools, BaBylissPRO empowers professionals and consumers with industry-leading innovation that delivers exceptional results. Our commitment to quality and performance has made us a staple in salons, barbershops, and homes worldwide.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Press Contact:
Brill Communications
[email protected]
(416) 533-6425


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

Aduro Clean Technologies Announces Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering
Aufgusshow 2025 Wraps Up: Canada Crowns Its First National Sauna Performance Champions
Morocco Strategic Minerals Launches Maiden Drill Program on Timarighine Property
Canada’s Leading Online Business Magazine
© Copyright 2024 The Canadian Business Journal. All rights reserved.