BaBylissPRO® Introduces the STYLE/SWITCH™ Multi-Styler & Dryer in Canada

TORONTO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BaBylissPRO®, a global leader in professional hair styling tools, is turning up the volume in Canada with the launch of the STYLE/SWITCH™ Ionic Multi-Styler & Dryer. A game-changing, all-in-one tool designed to deliver salon-level results with maximum ease and minimal bulk.
Designed with Nano Titanium™ and Ionic Technologies, this powerhouse tool dries hair efficiently while helping to reduce frizz, boost shine, and preserve hair health with no damage from extreme heat.* Its lightweight, ergonomic design is paired with an LED display, multiple heat and speed settings, a cold shot button, and smart memory function that remembers your last-used configuration. Plus, with Automatic Dual-Voltage compatibility and a convenient carrying case included, it’s perfectly travel-friendly and ready to perform wherever you go.
The STYLE/SWITCH™ includes five interchangeable attachments, each engineered to support a wide range of styles and textures:
- Adjustable Drying Attachment: Concentrated airflow with 3 options for tailored drying
- Smoothing Attachment: Achieves lustrous, frizz-free looks
- 1¾” Round Brush Attachment: Adds volume, soft waves, and a polished finish
- Paddle Brush Attachment: Smooths and detangles in one step
- Extra-Deep Diffuser Attachment: Enhances and defines curls while minimizing frizz
What sets it apart:
- Smallest and lightest multi-styler handle**
- Automatic dual voltage for effortless global use
- Pause button to temporarily stop airflow without resetting temperature
- Magnetic filter cover for easy maintenance
- All attachments stored in a travel-ready case for convenience on the go
“With STYLE/SWITCH™, we’ve created a tool that doesn’t just deliver on performance – it adapts to how people actually live and style their hair,” said Andrea Barbieri, Director of Marketing at BaBylissPRO®. “Whether it’s a sleek finish or a voluminous blowout, this tool gives you everything you need in one streamlined device.”
The BaBylissPRO® STYLE/SWITCH™ Ionic Multi-Styler & Dryer is available now in Canada for $329.99 at BaBylissPRO.ca.
*Extreme heat damage can occur with temperatures above 302F. This unit has a maximum temperature of 235F. Damage may vary based on hair condition.
**When compared to Shark FlexStyle™ and Dyson Airwrap™
About BaBylissPRO®
BaBylissPRO® is the world leader in professional styling and barber tools, trusted by stylists and barbers for over 60 years. Founded in Paris in 1961, BaBylissPRO continues to innovate with cutting-edge technology designed for precision, efficiency, and durability.
From high-performance clippers and trimmers to advanced Nano Titanium™ styling tools, BaBylissPRO empowers professionals and consumers with industry-leading innovation that delivers exceptional results. Our commitment to quality and performance has made us a staple in salons, barbershops, and homes worldwide.
