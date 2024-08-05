Bar Leone Crowned The World’s Best Bar 2025 in Its Hometown of Hong Kong

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The World’s 50 Best Bars 2025, sponsored by Perrier, has been unveiled at a glittering awards ceremony in Hong Kong this evening, marking the first time the prestigious global ranking has been hosted in the city. The 17th edition of the awards took place on October 8, 2025, at the iconic Kai Tak Cruise Terminal overlooking Victoria Harbour, gathering more than 2,000 of the world’s leading bartenders, hospitality professionals and drinks industry figures for a citywide celebration of cocktail excellence. With 50 Best events returning to Hong Kong for the third consecutive year, October proves to be the perfect time to celebrate the city’s vibrant culinary and cocktail excellence.

Claiming the title of The World’s Best Bar 2025, sponsored by Perrier, was Bar Leone from Hong Kong. The win headlined a programme that saw the international bar community gather in Hong Kong for a week of public and industry-exclusive events, including a series of collaborative 50 Best Signature Sessions at bars throughout the city.

Hong Kong’s own bars were once again well represented on the global list, which is tabulated from the votes of a gender-balanced panel of industry experts across different regions around the world. Bar Leone led the local charge with a ranking of No.1, while COA was also recognized on the list at No. 38, demonstrating the vibrant bar scene and creativity of Hong Kong’s cocktail culture.

Lorenzo Antinori, owner of Bar Leone, said: “To be named the number one bar in the world is not only an incredible honour for us at Bar Leone, but also a truly proud moment for Hong Kong. This recognition not only highlights our hard work but also affirms that our city belongs at the very heart of the global bar industry, celebrated for its creativity and warm hospitality. Welcoming the world’s best bartenders to Hong Kong this week has filled the city with incredible energy and excitement. It’s truly thrilling to see Hong Kong shine on the international stage, and we feel privileged to be part of this journey.”

Jay Khan, co-owner of COA said: “Being recognized among the world’s best is an incredible achievement for our team, and a testament to their hard work and passion. Hosting the awards ceremony in Hong Kong is a proud moment for the city, and we are truly honoured to be part of this remarkable story and to contribute to the celebration of our city’s dynamic hospitality scene.”

In total, two Hong Kong bars featured in this year’s list of bars ranked 1-50, while the extended 51–100 list, revealed in advance of the awards ceremony, recognized a further three local establishments.

Here are the Hong Kong bars that earned a place on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2025 list:

Bar Leone (No. #1)

COA (No. #38)

ARGO (No. #56)

GOKAN* (No. #70)

The Savory Project (No. #86)

*New entry

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2025 marks a significant milestone for the global awards as they return to Asia for only the second time in their history, highlighting Hong Kong’s growing influence as one of the world’s leading culinary and cultural capitals. This edition is also celebrated under a three-year partnership between the Hong Kong Tourism Board and 50 Best, further solidifying Hong Kong’s reputation as a premier global destination for gastronomy, cocktails, and hospitality.

The success of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2025 in Hong Kong highlights the city’s ability to host world-class events and foster international collaboration, all while spotlighting its dynamic nightlife. From intimate neighbourhood spots to award-winning institutions, the city continues to raise the bar. With winter on the horizon and an exciting calendar of year-round events, now is the perfect time to experience Hong Kong’s world-class bar and nightlife scenes. To start planning your trip, visit https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/explore/dining/50-best-hong-kong.html.

