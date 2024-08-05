BCI invests in inaugural bond issuances by Stonlasec8 Indigenous Alliance Limited Partnership

Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) is pleased to announce its participation in the inaugural bond issuances by Stonlasec8 Indigenous Alliance Limited Partnership (Stonlasec8). The capital raised supports 38 First Nations in British Columbia with their equity investment in Enbridge Inc.’s Westcoast System.

The senior and guaranteed bonds will enable the Stonlasec8 consortium to invest approximately C$736 million for a 12.5 per cent equity interest in the Westcoast natural gas pipeline system. This financing will allow the First Nations to reap economic benefit from assets located within their traditional territories. The transaction, facilitated by the Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corporation (CILGC), represents the first major investment to be guaranteed under the Canadian Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program.

“Our investments generate returns that BCI’s pension plan and institutional clients rely on to meet their financial objectives,” said Daniel Garant, Executive Vice President & Global Head, Public Markets. “Through this primary bond market participation, BCI’s investments fund tangible economic benefits for Indigenous Peoples.”

Read more about this investment in the previous announcements issued by Enbridge and Stonlasec8.

About BCI

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) is one of Canada’s largest institutional investors, with C$295 billion in gross assets under management as of March 31, 2025. For 25 years, BCI has built its legacy on performance with purpose, helping its 32 public sector and institutional clients deliver on their commitments. From securing pensions to supporting communities, it’s investing that matters.

Headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, and with teams spanning Vancouver, New York, London, and Mumbai, BCI puts patient capital to work across public and private markets globally.

Learn more on BCI.ca or connect on LinkedIn.



CBJ Newsmakers