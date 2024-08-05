Beyond Oil Announces Additional Order from Exclusive Distributor Pilpel Following Accelerated Market Adoption in Central Europe

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced, that further to the news release dated September 4, 2025, Pilpel Hungary Kft. (“Pilpel”), Beyond Oil’s exclusive distributor in Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, has placed an additional order totaling 21,600 kg of Beyond Oil’s product.

The repeat order reflects accelerated and successful end-customer adoption across Pilpel territories following the initial rollout of Beyond Oil’s solution to restaurants, hotel and caterings customers in the region.

Under the exclusive distribution agreement signed on September 4, 2025, Pilpel committed to minimum annual purchase volumes, including a minimum of 75,600 kg in 2026 with required volumes increasing over the term to maintain exclusivity. Due to strong early demand, the current order represents an advance purchase against Pilpel’s 2026 minimum commitment.

Pilpel is one of the region’s leading fruit and vegetable wholesaler, supplying more than 1,000 foodservice customers and continuing to expand across Central Europe. Leveraging its established sales organization, broad product portfolio, and reliable logistics infrastructure, Pilpel has rapidly introduced the Beyond Oil product to local restaurants, quick-service chains, hotels, and catering operations throughout its exclusive territories.

“This additional order and pull-forward of future commitments mark an important execution milestone for Beyond Oil,” said Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil. “The momentum we are seeing reflects the ongoing strengthening of our partner selection strategy—working with distributors that share our values, deploy the right resources, and operate professional field sales organizations. Together with close, continuous collaboration between our teams, this approach enables strong execution today and provides a scalable foundation for long-term growth across the region.”

“Beyond Oil’s product has been very well received by our customers,” said Regina Boros, Managing Director of Pilpel Hungary Kft. “We are seeing strong engagement across multiple foodservice segments, supported by positive customer feedback, which reinforces our confidence in the product’s long-term potential in our markets.”

“The pace of customer adoption across our territories has been very encouraging,” said Rafi Orel, Project CEO at Pilpel. “The repeat order reflects strong market demand and validates our commercial execution, and we believe Pilpel is well positioned to continue scaling the Beyond Oil product across our markets in a disciplined and sustainable way.”

About Pilpel Hungary Kft.

Pilpel is a leading European culinary and food distribution company based in Budapest, Hungary. With unparalleled variety and quality in its extensive product catalogue, including succulent fruits, crisp vegetables and fragrant herbs, Pilpel’s carefully curated selection offers everything its customers need to elevate their culinary creations to new heights. With over 700 meticulously sourced products, each item undergoes rigorous quality control to ensure freshness and flavor. For more information, visit: www.pilpelhungary.com.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company dedicated to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, reduce costs for food service companies and improve sustainability. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools and military facilities. Beyond Oil’s product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect Beyond Oil Ltd.’s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Beyond Oil Ltd. are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “estimate”, “goal”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “strive”, “will”, “may” and “should” and similar expressions.

Although Beyond Oil Ltd., believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the USA and Canada, certain factors, not presently known to Beyond Oil Ltd., or that Beyond Oil Ltd., currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements.

Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Beyond Oil Ltd., undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Beyond Oil Ltd.

Adi Olesker, VP of investor relations

Phone: 972-50-6942517

[email protected]

ICR, LLC.

Reed Anderson

Michael Wolfe

Phone: 646-277-1260

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers