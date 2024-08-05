Beyond Oil Announces Conditional Approval of Uplisting to the Toronto Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL) (OTCQB:BEOLF) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX“) in connection with the uplisting of its common shares (the “Common Shares“) to the TSX.

“Uplisting to the TSX represents a significant milestone in Beyond Oil’s evolution and will provide us with enhanced access to institutional investors and capital markets as we accelerate our global expansion,” said Jonathan Or, CEO and Co-founder of Beyond Oil. “This achievement reflects the tremendous progress we have made in establishing Beyond Oil as a leader in food-tech innovation, with our patented technology now serving customers in North America and our strategic leadership team positioned to drive widespread adoption across the world’s most influential foodservice brands. As we continue to build momentum in key markets and strengthen our partnerships globally, this uplisting will support our mission to make our technology the global standard in frying operations while creating a healthier and more sustainable future through food innovation.”

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company meeting all of the conditions required by the TSX. The Company will issue a press release once the TSX confirms the date when trading of the Common Shares is expected to commence on the TSX.

Upon completion of the final TSX listing requirements, the Common Shares will be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or direct registration system advices, or take any other action in connection with the listing on the TSX, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the Common Shares.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, improve sustainability, and reduce costs for food service companies. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools and military facilities. Beyond Oil’s product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co

Forward Looking Statement and Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated size and closing date of the Offering and the intended use of proceeds thereof. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will be issued as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will be issued in a form that will be advantageous to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time at www.sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts:

Beyond Oil Ltd.

Jonathan Or

CEO and Co-founder

Phone: +972 52-601-0680

[email protected]

ICR, LLC.

Reed Anderson

Keil Decker

Phone: 646-277-1260

[email protected]



