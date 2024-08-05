Bika.ai Launches World’s First AI Organizer, Targeting the Rise of One-Person Enterprises

Dover, DE, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today marks the official launch of Bika.ai, the world’s first AI Organizer, a new category of productivity platform designed to manage and coordinate AI agents as a true digital workforce. The product has already sparked significant attention across tech and startup communities.

The Dilemma: From Workers to Foremen

AI can now perform tasks at scale — writing, analyzing, designing — yet productivity hasn’t kept pace. Instead of leading these systems, users spend hours managing them: prompting, editing, and switching between tools. The result is digital overload. Like factories before the age of management, raw capability without coordination leads to diminishing returns. What’s needed now isn’t more output — it’s organization.

The Solution: Bika.ai, the AI Organizer

Unlike ordinary AI assistants, Bika.ai acts as the Organizer of AI teams. It coordinates, delegates, and oversees multiple AI agents, transforming scattered tools into a coherent organizational structure.

With Bika.ai, individuals can lead AI as if running their own companies:

Financial Advisors: Traditionally, they must manually track markets, compile reports, and send them to clients every day. With Bika.ai, stock news and data are automatically monitored, with visualized insight slides delivered to clients’ inboxes at 8 AM. Advisors can focus on investment strategy instead of paperwork.

Marketers: Campaign planning often requires juggling multiple platforms for emails, social media, and follow-ups. Bika.ai integrates these processes so that with one command, a three-day automated campaign across email, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn can be launched — complete with response tracking — multiplying marketing efficiency.

Insurance & Finance Professionals: Prospecting usually involves tedious cold calls. With Bika.ai, one can simply request “CFOs of companies that completed IPOs in 2025.” The system automatically discovers potential clients, builds a database, and triggers follow-up emails — making lead generation faster and sharper.

Entrepreneurs: Running a solo business often means wearing every hat — sales, marketing, support, product management. Bika.ai allows entrepreneurs to organize multiple AI “employees,” each handling a different role, effectively operating a one-person company with the power of a full team





The Vision: From Chatbots to Organizers

Industry observers often describe AGI’s development as five levels:

Chatbot Reasoner Agent Innovator Organizer

Most current AI tools remain at Levels 2–3. Bika.ai aims for Level 5: the Organizer — where AI is no longer just a tool, but a coordinated digital workforce.

“The future of AI is not about adding more agents, but about managing them better,” said Kelly, Founder and CEO of the Bika.ai team. “Our mission is to make Bika.ai the scientific management system of the AI era — freeing people from digital busywork so they can focus on vision, creativity, and leadership.”

About the Bika.ai Team

Bika.ai is developed by a dedicated AI team focused on building organizational solutions for the AI-native era. The team’s mission is to transform digital chaos into clarity, enabling professionals, entrepreneurs, and businesses to unleash their potential in the age of AI — making the one-person company a reality.

