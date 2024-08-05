BILI Social (Part of Allied Energy Inc OTC:AGGI) CEO Adrian Capobianco Testifies Before Federal Committee on AI’s Impact in Creative Industries

TORONTO and MIAMI, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BILI Social, a leading North American social commerce company connecting brands and creators, announced that its Co-Founder and CEO, Adrian Capobianco, appeared as an expert witness before the Standing Committee on Heritage as part of the federal government’s study on the Effects of Technological Advances in Artificial Intelligence on the Creative Industries.

Capobianco’s participation underscores BILI Social’s position as an industry leader in AI-driven social content and commerce. The company’s strategic use of artificial intelligence delivers operational efficiencies, accelerates growth and empowers creators and brands to collaborate more effectively in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

AI as creative amplification

“AI is the most powerful force reshaping the creative industries today,” said Capobianco. “At BILI, we don’t see AI as replacing creativity—it amplifies it. We use AI as the assist, not the goal, to help creators, brands, and athletes perform at their best.”

Drawing on decades of experience leading major global advertising agencies and managing hundreds of millions in annual ad spend, Capobianco provided the Committee with real-world insights into how AI is transforming content creation, influencer marketing and the broader creative economy.

Competitive advantage through innovation

BILI Social integrates AI across multiple operational areas — from identifying high-performing creators and optimizing content, to analyzing emerging trends and expanding creator reach through multilingual video AI tools.These innovations have enabled BILI to achieve measurable efficiency gains and deliver stronger engagement results for clients while maintaining a personalized and human-driven approach to creativity.

The company’s integration of human insight with AI-powered analytics has become a defining competitive advantage, allowing BILI to compete directly with larger, established international players.

Policy and innovation

Capobianco emphasized the importance of collaboration between the private sector and federal government to ensure responsible AI development and deployment across creative industries.

“We have a choice: participate as the players and owners in the AI game—or sit on the sidelines and watch others win,” Capobianco told the committee. “BILI chooses to play—to lead, compete, and win. But to maintain that momentum, innovators like us need the right support and frameworks to scale AI adoption responsibly.”

Setting the standard

As social platforms evolve and AI becomes increasingly embedded in digital marketing, BILI Social continues to demonstrate how technology can elevate creativity rather than replace it. By leveraging AI to enhance both productivity and imagination, BILI demonstrates that technology and creativity can work hand-in-hand to unlock new opportunities for creators, brands, and the broader economy.

With its data-driven infrastructure, commitment to innovation, and North American reach, BILI Social stands at the forefront of the transformation taking place at the intersection of social media, content creation, and commerce.

