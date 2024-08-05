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Tuesday, April 7, 2026
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CBJ Newsmakers
BioOra and Octane Biotech Sign Letter of Intent to Expand Cell Therapy Manufacturing Using the Cocoon® Platform
BioOra and Octane Biotech Sign Letter of Intent to Expand Cell Therapy Manufacturing Using the Cocoon® Platform
CBJ Newsmakers
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