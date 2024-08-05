Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
BioSyent Releases Financial Results for Q3 and YTD 2025

BioSyent Releases Financial Results for Q3 and YTD 2025

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) released today its financial results for the three months (Q3) and nine months (YTD) ended September 30, 2025. Key highlights include:

(CAD) Q3 2025 % Change vs.Q3 2024 YTD 2025 % Change vs.YTD 2024 Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) Sept 30, 2025
 % Change vs.TTM Sept 30, 2024
Canadian Pharma Sales 9,864,254 +19% 28,351,130 +16% 36,897,581 +14%
International Pharma Sales 1,153,742 +94% 3,134,572 +316% 3,311,306 +310%
Legacy Business Sales 1,203,808 +83% 1,894,358 +73% 1,967,857 +48%
Total Company Sales 12,221,804 +28% 33,380,060 +27% 42,176,744 +22%
EBITDA¹ 3,632,399 +27% 9,594,195 +35% 11,835,307 +35%
Net Income After Taxes (NIAT) 2,682,340 +16% 7,020,444 +24% 8,633,638 +21%
Fully Diluted EPS 0.23 +19% 0.61 +28% 0.75 +25%
             
  • Return on Average Equity for TTM September 30, 2025 was 22% as compared to 20% for TTM September 30, 2024
  • During YTD 2025, repurchased for cancellation a total of 19,500 common shares under a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB)
  • Paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.05 per common share on March 14, 2025, June 13, 2025, and September 15, 2025
  • Declared subsequent cash dividend of $0.05 per common share to be paid on December 15, 2025

“BioSyent delivered strong third quarter financial results,” commented Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “Each of our three businesses performed well during the quarter, with total Company sales increasing by 28% overall. Though we experienced some gross margin compression on changes in sales mix, our overall EBITDA¹ margin in Q3 2025 remained consistent with the comparative period at 30% to sales as operating expenses were maintained in proportion to sales growth. On a year-to-date basis, total Company sales increased by 27% with an EBITDA¹ margin of 29% to sales. Our FeraMAX® and Tibella® / Tibelia® products continue to generate profitable sales growth, both in Canada and internationally. In just over one year since our September 2024 acquisition of the worldwide rights to Tibella® / Tibelia®, this product has generated incremental sales and profit growth in line with our initial expectations. As we enter the final weeks of the year, we remain focused on continued profitable growth and momentum in our businesses through the end of 2025 and into 2026.”

The CEO’s presentation on the Q3 and YTD 2025 Results is available at the following link: www.biosyent.com/investors/

The Company’s Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 will be posted on www.sedarplus.ca on November 20, 2025.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information, please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,262,282 common shares outstanding.

BioSyent Inc.
Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
             
In Canadian Dollars Q3 2025 Q3 2024 % Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 % Change
Net Revenues 12,221,804 9,556,011 28% 33,380,060 26,234,213 27%
Cost of Goods Sold 2,954,884 2,069,596 43% 7,863,386 5,533,089 42%
Gross Profit 9,266,920 7,486,415 24% 25,516,674 20,701,124 23%
Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs 5,617,478 4,511,311 25% 15,965,050 13,169,535 21%
Net Income Before Tax 3,649,442 2,975,104 23% 9,551,624 7,531,589 27%
Tax (including Deferred Tax) 967,102 667,210 45% 2,531,180 1,874,679 35%
Net Income After Tax 2,682,340 2,307,894 16% 7,020,444 5,656,910 24%
Net Income After Tax % to Net Revenues 22% 24%   21% 22%  
EBITDA¹ 3,632,399 2,849,636 27% 9,594,195 7,101,900 35%
EBITDA¹ % to Net Revenues 30% 30%   29% 27%  
BioSyent Inc.
Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
 
AS AT   September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 % Change
ASSETS        
         
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments   $ 23,395,434 $ 15,940,971 47%
Trade and other receivables     6,277,318   2,906,829 116%
Inventory     5,899,364   5,328,086 11%
Prepaid expenses and deposits     339,938   201,971 68%
Derivative asset       5,790 -100%
Loans receivable – current     57,240   87,433 -35%
CURRENT ASSETS     35,969,294   24,471,080 47%
         
Long term investments     5,400,816   10,103,571 -47%
Loans receivable – current     84,003   141,140 -40%
Deferred tax asset     342,359   401,166 -15%
Property and equipment     1,039,978   1,200,992 -13%
Intangible assets     4,948,931   5,041,501 -2%
TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS     11,816,087   16,888,370 -30%
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 47,785,381 $ 41,359,450 16%
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES   $ 7,106,740 $ 5,405,106 31%
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES     775,772   951,159 -18
Long term debt       0%
Total Equity     39,902,869   35,003,185 14%
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 47,785,381 $ 41,359,450 16%
             
  1. EBITDA is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The term EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

    A reconciliation of EBITDA to NIAT for the three months, nine months, and trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 is provided in the table below:

  Three Months (Q3) Ended September 30 Nine Months (YTD) Ended September 30 Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) Ended September 30
  2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024
EBITDA 3,632,399 2,849,636 9,594,195 7,101,900 11,835,307 8,752,201
Add: Interest Income 231,389 256,890 621,333 828,498 881,421 1,170,681
Less: Depreciation – Property, Equipment (66,353) (70,298) (201,335) (209,107) (273,448) (286,071)
Amortization of Intangible Assets (135,852) (46,545) (424,694) (144,521) (588,901) (188,909)
Interest Expense (12,141) (14,579) (37,875) (45,181) (51,846) (61,575)
Income Tax Expense (967,102) (667,210) (2,531,180) (1,874,679) (3,168,895) (2,278,626)
NIAT 2,682,340 2,307,894 7,020,444 5,656,910 8,633,638 7,107,701


For further information please contact:
Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

Cannabix Technologies Announces First Sale of BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Device to Maritime Market
Anfield Provides Positive Update Regarding its Confirmation Drill Program at Its JD-7 Mine
3D at Depth is now Kraken Robotics