BioSyent to Attend Planet MicroCap Showcase

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 investor conference in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 22nd to April 24th, 2025 at the Paris Hotel & Casino. Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent, will be presenting in person to attendees at the conference on Wednesday, April 23rd from 12:30pm to 1:00pm PDT in Track 2 – Bordeaux.

Mr. Goehrum will also be meeting with investors on a one-on-one basis during the conference on Wednesday, April 23rd between 1:30pm – 6:00pm PDT and on Thursday, April 24th between 8:00am – 5:00pm PDT. Subject to availability, these one-on-one meetings can be requested by registered attendees through the conference portal online: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_113149/conference_home.html .

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty, and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,254,638 common shares outstanding.

