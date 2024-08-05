Dubai, UAE, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As 2025 comes to a close, Biptap sets the stage for Omnibanking in 2026, capping off a year of growth, innovation, and global recognition.

Throughout the year, Biptap focused on expanding its reach, driving meaningful product innovation, and sharing its vision with the world. To bring this vision to life, CEO Jonathan Low took the stage at multiple global events, establishing Biptap as a thought leader in fintech. At the same time, strategic partnerships and key agreements strengthened Biptap’s global footprint, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in the emerging omnibanking space.

That momentum is already translating into real-world infrastructure. Today, Biptap operates a growing network of 40 omnibanks globally, forming the foundation of a connected financial ecosystem designed to work across regions, currencies, and use cases. This network enables Biptap to support both individuals and businesses with flexible, borderless banking solutions – a solution so seamless and on-demand, it’s already being called the “Airbnb of banking.” Users can access fully compliant, ready-to-use financial services instantly, without the friction of traditional setup, paperwork, or geographic barriers.

Building on this momentum and gearing up even more for 2026, Biptap has ended the year on a high note by launching three powerful new features: onramp service, a multichain exchange, and the soon-to-come payment link, making financial transactions simpler, faster, and more versatile than ever. Looking ahead, full banking features, including ATMs, loans, and other core services, are in the pipeline for release in the coming quarters.

OmniBanking Made Real

The vision was born from a simple insight: modern banking is fragmented. Today, users are forced to juggle multiple platforms for payments, investments, business accounts, and crypto, creating unnecessary friction, inefficiency, and complexity. Biptap exists to make omnibanking real by eliminating this fragmentation – not in theory, but in practice.

For Biptap, omnibanking goes far beyond offering a collection of financial products. It represents a fully unified ecosystem where individuals and businesses can manage every aspect of their finances – payments, exchanges, accounts, and more, without ever stepping outside the platform. It’s designed to work across borders, currencies, and blockchains, while remaining flexible enough to adapt to what comes next.

At its core, the vision is about control and simplicity. Omnibanking empowers users to move freely between traditional finance and digital assets, personal and business use cases, without the limitations imposed by legacy systems or disconnected platforms. The result is a banking experience that is intuitive by design, versatile in function, and scalable by nature.

With user-centric design, advanced technology, and a global-first mindset, Biptap is laying the groundwork for a new banking standard where integrated, frictionless financial access becomes the norm, not the exception.

How We’re Making This Happen

Turning the vision of the world’s first omnibank into reality requires action, innovation, and global collaboration, and 2025 was a year that proved Biptap is delivering on all fronts.

Biptap’s global footprint continues to grow, driven by bold leadership and strategic partnerships. CEO Jonathan Low shared Biptap’s vision at speaking engagements around the world, establishing the company as a thought leader in fintech.

The company further expanded its global network through strategic partnerships that strengthen both its regional presence and technical foundation. Working with Al Fardan Ventures brought valuable marketing expertise and infrastructure to scale B2B financial solutions. Meanwhile, Kaia, the Layer-1 blockchain that powers LINE and Kakao, two of Asia’s largest communication platforms with a combined reach of over 250 million users, will enable Biptap to embed crypto banking directly into this massive digital ecosystem. Biptap also marked a historic milestone with its first sovereign partnership through an agreement signed with Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, reinforcing its commitment to making omnibanking accessible on a global scale.

Milestones are only part of the story. Biptap also ended 2025 with powerful new features that bring omnibanking to life:

Onramp Service – Users can now top up their Biptap Wallet and purchase crypto using cards, digital wallets, and bank transfers, with automatic fiat conversion and no need for external changes.

– Users can now top up their Biptap Wallet and purchase crypto using cards, digital wallets, and bank transfers, with automatic fiat conversion and no need for external changes. Multichain Exchange – Enables users to swap and manage USDT and USDC directly within the app across Solana and Polygon. Support for additional EVM-compatible chains is on the roadmap and expected next year.

– Enables users to swap and manage USDT and USDC directly within the app across Solana and Polygon. Support for additional EVM-compatible chains is on the roadmap and expected next year. Payment Link (Coming Soon) – Allows businesses and individuals to generate payment links or QR codes for easy, instant fund transfers, simplifying everyday transactions.

– Allows businesses and individuals to generate payment links or QR codes for easy, instant fund transfers, simplifying everyday transactions. Full Banking Features (In the Pipeline) – ATMs, loans, and other core banking services are planned for release in the coming quarters, further advancing Biptap’s vision for a fully integrated omnibank.

Together, these features unify fiat access, digital assets, and payments into a single ecosystem – advancing Biptap’s mission to become the world’s first omnibank as it heads into 2026.

Setting the Stage for Omnibanking in 2026

Biptap is redefining what banking can be. It tackles the inefficiencies and fragmentation that have long held users and businesses back. Transactions become faster, safer, and more versatile; businesses can collect and manage payments effortlessly; and individuals gain complete control over their financial lives, all within one ecosystem. Supported by a growing network of 40 omnibanks globally, Biptap delivers a fully on-demand, flexible system that truly embodies the “Airbnb of banking,” providing instant access to compliant financial services. Every feature, every integration, every milestone is a deliberate step toward the world’s first true omnibank.

Looking to 2026, Biptap is accelerating this mission. The platform will expand its global presence, onboard more users, and continue rolling out innovations that bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets. Every upcoming enhancement is designed with one goal: to create a fully integrated, universally accessible banking experience that adapts to users’ needs and scales across borders.

This is about changing the way the world experiences money.

About Biptap

Biptap, the world’s first Omnibank, combines the reliability of traditional finance with the innovation of blockchain technology. Designed for both Web2 enterprises and Web3 innovators, we provide crypto and fiat transaction management with top-tier security, scalability, and accessibility.

Our solutions include virtual and physical cards, offramp services, offshore banking, payment processing, and Whitelabel business solutions. Trusted by over 400K users since 2021, Biptap processes $120M+ in monthly transactions, ensuring global banking anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.



CBJ Newsmakers