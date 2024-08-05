Bird and Lyft Advance Shared Mobility Access Across North America

Denver, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bird and Lyft announced two major initiatives that deepen their shared commitment to expand sustainable transportation options and build more connected, multimodal cities across North America.

Bird e-bikes now available in the Lyft app

Bird and Lyft Urban Solutions have expanded their integration so riders can now find and unlock Bird e-bikes directly in the Lyft app, building on last year’s scooter launch and already seeing strong early traction. In Denver, Bird e-bike rides increased by more than 50 percent in the first month. The integration is now live in Denver, Nashville, and Cleveland, with additional cities planned for 2026.

This collaboration makes it easier for people to choose the right mode for every trip and supports cities that aim to reduce congestion and expand sustainable mobility.

“Integrating our vehicles into the Lyft app gives millions of people simple, immediate access to cleaner ways to move,” said Stewart Lyons, Co-CEO of Bird.

“Lyft is committed to transportation systems that help people move seamlessly,” said Michael Brous, Head of Lyft Urban Solutions. “This partnership gives riders more ways to get where they’re going through one simple app.”

Canada Winter Hibernation Pilot

This month, Bird launched a winter pilot in Lyft’s Canadian markets that directs riders to Lyft via Bird notifications whenever local vehicles are unavailable due to seasonal hibernation, providing a smooth alternative for winter trips in cities like Halifax, Edmonton, Ottawa, Calgary, and more.

As part of the pilot, new Lyft riders will receive a promo for 50 percent off two rides. The goal is to help riders complete their winter journeys with ease while supporting a stronger multimodal ecosystem.

A shared commitment to better-connected cities

Bird and Lyft share a commitment to transportation systems that help people move efficiently, rely less on personal vehicles, and access more sustainable options. Together, they are investing in solutions that make cities more livable, accessible, and climate-friendly, and will continue exploring new ways to expand shared mobility across North America.

