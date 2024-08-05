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Bird Announces Launch of Private Placement of Senior Notes and Expected Amendments to Its Credit Agreement

Bird Announces Launch of Private Placement of Senior Notes and Expected Amendments to Its Credit Agreement

CBJ Newsmakers

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