Bird Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of Directors to its Board at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2025.

Each of the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 26, 2025 was elected as a Director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed. The results are as follows:

Nominee Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % Evelyn Angelle 99.61% 0.39% J. Richard Bird 93.64% 6.36% Steven L. Edwards 99.54% 0.46% J. Kim Fennell 98.71% 1.29% Jennifer F. Koury 96.88% 3.12% Terrance L. McKibbon 99.93% 0.07% Gary Merasty 98.84% 1.16% Luc J. Messier 94.21% 5.79% Paul R. Raboud 98.18% 1.82% Sophia Saeed 99.03% 0.97%

The final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders have been posted on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

More information on Bird’s Board of Directors can be found here.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or

W.R. Gingrich, CFO

Bird Construction Inc.

5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400

Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6

Phone: (905) 602-4122

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast- to-coast. Servicing all of Canada’s major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca



CBJ Newsmakers