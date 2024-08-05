Skip to content
Bird Construction Inc. Announces Release Date and Conference Call for 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today that it will release its 2025 second quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. A conference call and live webcast to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, August 14, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Teri McKibbon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Wayne Gingrich, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

Participants are invited to register for expedited access to the conference call: Registration Link

  • Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

The live webcast will be held at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pjpp886i

The accompanying presentation of the 2025 second quarter financial results call and all related financial documents will be available after market close on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at https://www.bird.ca/investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:
T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or
W.R. Gingrich, CFO
Bird Construction Inc.
5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400
Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6
Phone: (905) 602-4122
[email protected]

ABOUT BIRD CONSTRUCTION

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada’s major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca


