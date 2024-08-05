BitMart Expands Its Web3 Payments Growth With the Launch of a Dual-Layer Referral and Cashback Program

Mahe, Seychelles, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitMart, a global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of its Dual-Layer Referral and Cashback Program for the BitMart Card, marking the next phase of user growth for its Web3 payments ecosystem. The new program strengthens cardholder incentives through a combination of referral rewards, transaction-based commissions, and high cashback benefits designed to accelerate everyday crypto spending.

Following steady adoption of the BitMart Card across global markets, this expanded incentive structure establishes the product as a core component of BitMart’s payments growth engine. By aligning user rewards with real spending activity, BitMart aims to drive long-term usage and broaden the reach of crypto-powered financial tools.

Driving Web3 Payments Into Its Growth Stage

Throughout 2025, BitMart has continued investing in infrastructure that brings digital assets closer to real-world financial use cases. The BitMart Card has become a central part of this effort, enabling users to spend crypto for daily purchases with seamless settlement and high-value earning opportunities.

With the introduction of the Dual-Layer Referral and Cashback Program, BitMart is now transitioning the card from its initial rollout into its scaling phase, focusing on user acquisition, transaction volume, and network-driven expansion. The program combines performance-based incentives with a community-driven growth model to reinforce the card’s everyday utility.

High Referral Rewards for Card Adoption

Existing cardholders can earn rewards when inviting new users to join the BitMart Card program:

5 USDT bonus voucher for each friend who activates a card and spends at least 50 USD

After 10 successful referrals, the reward increases to 6 USDT per additional new user

This structure encourages meaningful adoption by rewarding verified spending rather than simple sign-ups, aligning incentives with real platform activity.

Dual-Layer Transaction-Based Cashback

To further encourage everyday spending, BitMart has introduced a two-tier commission model:

Tier 1 – Direct Referral Cashback

Users earn ongoing cashback based on the spending of their direct invitees, with rates scaling by referral level.

Tier 2 – Indirect Referral Cashback

Users also earn additional cashback based on spending from the next level of their referral network, fixed at 10 percent of the direct referral rate.

All cashback rewards are settled in USDT and credited directly to users’ spot accounts within T+30 days.

This dual-layer structure creates a scalable earning model that strengthens network effects while rewarding genuine card usage across the ecosystem.

Enhanced BitMart Card Benefits

Alongside the referral program, BitMart Card users continue to enjoy highly competitive spending benefits:

Up to 5.5 percent cashback on dining and supermarket purchases

Up to 4 percent cashback on online shopping and e-commerce

An additional 0.5 percent cashback for new users during the first month after activation

Monthly transaction fee waivers for three consecutive months with cumulative spending within 800 USDT

These combined benefits position the BitMart Card as one of the most rewarding crypto-linked payment tools available to users today.

Building Toward a Broader Payments Ecosystem

The Dual-Layer Referral and Cashback Program marks a significant step in BitMart’s broader strategy to expand its payments footprint. By pairing real-world spending incentives with network-driven earning mechanisms, BitMart is enhancing user participation while advancing the long-term adoption of Web3 financial tools.

As part of its commitment to building accessible digital finance, BitMart will continue developing payment products that connect crypto with practical, everyday utility.

For more information on the BitMart Card, please visit https://www.bitmart.com/bitmart-card.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 12 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Learn more about BitMart at Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer:

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.



