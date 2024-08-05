BitMart Launches 0 Slippage Copytrading, Fully Subsidizing Price Gaps to Deliver a More Precise Trading Experience

Mahe, Seychelles, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitMart, a global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the launch of its 0 Slippage Copytrading protection mechanism. The new feature is designed to eliminate one of the most persistent pain points in copytrading – slippage losses – by fully subsidizing price gaps at the platform level. This ensures 1:1 price synchronization between lead traders and followers, maximizing fairness and protecting user outcomes.

Addressing a Core Copytrading Pain Point: Eliminating the “Hidden Killer”

In traditional crypto copytrading, slippage has long been a major reason why followers’ results fall short of expectations. Due to market depth limitations, network latency, and price volatility, followers often execute trades at worse prices than lead traders. Over time, this execution gap can lead to scenarios where lead traders are profitable while followers see diminished or even negative returns.

A BitMart spokesperson commented:

“Our data shows that even small amounts of slippage can accumulate into significant costs over time, especially for high-frequency or short-term strategies. With 0 Slippage Copytrading, BitMart aims to remove this technical barrier and bring institution-level execution precision to everyday users.”

BitMart’s Solution: Platform-Subsidized Slippage Compensation

Unlike industry approaches that attempt to reduce slippage through algorithms, premium services, or user-borne costs, BitMart has adopted a more direct and user-centric solution – full price-gap subsidy.

If a follower’s execution price is worse than the lead trader’s, BitMart covers the difference. The system automatically calculates all eligible slippage losses at 00:00 (UTC) each day, with subsidies credited directly to users’ copytrading accounts through daily settlement.

Four Key Benefits That Redefine the Copytrading Experience

The introduction of 0 Slippage Copytrading delivers four tangible benefits to BitMart users:

Regardless of market volatility, followers’ entry and exit prices are aligned with lead traders after compensation, enabling true 1:1 strategy replication. Full price-gap subsidy

BitMart fully absorbs slippage costs, ensuring users are not penalized by liquidity constraints or sudden market movements.

Particularly for scalping and high-frequency strategies, eliminating slippage prevents hidden losses and preserves intended returns. Transparent, daily settlement

Subsidy records are clearly visible, with automatic daily settlement ensuring transparency, liquidity, and user confidence.

Flexible Settings with Broad Support for Major Trading Pairs

When users select a lead trader and initiate copytrading, 0 Slippage Copytrading is enabled by default. The system automatically calculates and distributes slippage compensation during normal trading activity.

To accommodate different user preferences, BitMart has also introduced a “Trade Only 0 Slippage Contracts” option. When enabled, the system will only execute orders eligible for 0 slippage protection, eliminating unsupported trades at the source.

Currently, 0 slippage protection supports USDT perpetual contracts for major assets including BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, DOGE, XRP, TRX, and ADA, with additional trading pairs to be added over time.

Bringing Copytrading Back to Its Essence: Execution Certainty

At BitMart, copytrading is not just about copying strategies – it is about ensuring the certainty of outcomes.

If systematic price deviations exist between lead traders and followers, even the best strategies will be eroded during execution. 0 Slippage Copytrading represents a critical step in BitMart’s copytrading framework: the platform actively absorbs execution complexity and costs, rather than passing uncertainty on to users.

By subsidizing price gaps, BitMart aligns the interests of lead traders and followers, allowing copytrading to return to its core principle – executing the same strategy at the same price.

Building a More Transparent and Reliable Copytrading Ecosystem

With the launch of 0 Slippage Copytrading, BitMart continues to build a more transparent, trustworthy, and user-experience-driven copytrading ecosystem. Looking ahead, the platform will further invest in execution quality, risk control, and outcome certainty, advancing copytrading from being merely “usable” to truly reliable – enabling users to participate with confidence and benefit over the long term.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 12 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Learn more about BitMart at Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer:

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.



