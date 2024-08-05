BitMart Launches Global Influencer Awards 2025, Celebrating the Most Powerful Voices Shaping Web3’s Future

Mahe, Seychelles, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitMart , a global cryptocurrency exchange, announced today the launch of its flagship year-end global campaign, the BitMart Global Influencer Awards 2025 , featuring a prize pool valued at up to 50,000 USDT equivalent in tokens and exclusive physical rewards. The campaign is powered by BMX Foundation, highlighting the growing momentum of one of 2025’s best-performing platform tokens and the expanding influence of the BitMart ecosystem.

Designed around global nominations, community participation, and brand co-creation, the BitMart Global Influencer Awards 2025 marks the exchange’s most ambitious creator-focused initiative to date, bringing together users, KOLs, and communities across five major language markets.

A Global Stage for Web3’s Most Impactful Voices

This year’s awards feature 10 international categories, each crafted to align with global media standards and maximize recognition for Web3 creators. From visionary educators to emerging storytellers, the campaign aims to identify and spotlight leaders whose work inspires millions and shapes the next chapter of decentralized innovation. Representative categories include Global Voice of the Year, Web3 Educator of the Year, and Breakthrough Creator of the Year, highlighting the diversity and depth of influence across the Web3 creator ecosystem.

Each award winner will receive:

A custom-designed crystal trophy

An official recognition certificate

Global PR exposure across BitMart’s multi-language channels

Inclusion in BitMart’s 2026 Global KOL Pool

Opportunities for deeper collaboration within the BMX ecosystem

A spokesperson for BitMart commented that the Awards represent “a major step in elevating global Web3 voices and strengthening BitMart’s creator ecosystem heading into 2026.”

Community Participation, High-Value Rewards, and Exclusive Prizes

To celebrate the global Web3 community, BitMart will introduce a comprehensive incentive program covering nominations, voting, sharing, trading, and BMX activities. Both new and existing users will receive rewards, with a combined prize pool valued at up to 50,000 USDT equivalent in tokens and exclusive physical items. This marks one of BitMart’s largest reward allocations for an influencer-focused event, offering users multiple pathways to participate and win.

Highlights include:

BMX Trading Reward : Complete any BMX trade to earn raffle entries

: Complete any BMX trade to earn raffle entries BMX Deposit Reward : Deposit BMX to unlock additional chances

: Deposit BMX to unlock additional chances BMX Premium Reward: Hold a qualifying amount of BMX for 7 consecutive days to enter the Grand Draw for a premium next-generation smartphone (10 winners)

Users can choose from multiple participation paths, allowing them to earn additional chances in the prize draw while enjoying greater flexibility based on their preferred activities.

Powered by BMX Foundation: Multi-Stage Exposure Across 3+ Months

As the presenting partner, BMX Foundation strengthens the overall campaign experience through enhanced user rewards and creator recognition. The Foundation’s support ensures that participants enjoy a more engaging, rewarding, and community-driven journey throughout the event.

Celebrating Excellence, Shaping the Future

The BitMart Global Influencer Awards 2025 are more than a creator competition. They represent BitMart’s long-term commitment to expanding global Web3 culture, rewarding authentic influence, and inspiring the next generation of digital creators.

With community voices, brand partners, and market-leading incentives coming together on one global stage, BitMart is setting a new benchmark for creator recognition in the crypto industry.

As a globally recognized top-tier digital asset exchange, BitMart remains committed to industry innovation, empowering original creators, and contributing meaningfully to the development of an open and fair financial ecosystem. Through continuous education efforts and the promotion of blockchain knowledge worldwide, BitMart aims to drive long-term positive impact across the Web3 community.

To learn more about the BitMart Global Influencer Awards 2025 or participate in the nomination and voting process, please visit the official campaign page at https://www.bitmart.com/activity/2025-global-influencer-awards

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 12 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Learn more about BitMart at Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About BMX Foundation

BMX Foundation supports the growth, adoption, and visibility of the BMX ecosystem, BitMart’s native platform token. Through community incentives, creator collaborations, and educational initiatives, the Foundation works to expand global awareness of BMX and highlight its role in enriching user rewards, platform engagement, and Web3 participation.

Disclaimer: Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.



