BitMart Launches Innovative DEX to Redefine On-Chain Trading Experience

Mahe, Seychelles, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitMart, the premium global digital asset trading platform with over 12 million users across 200+ countries and regions, today announced the official launch of its BitMart DEX, a groundbreaking product designed to transform the on-chain trading experience.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for the industry. According to the latest data from CoinGecko, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) now account for 28.5% of centralized exchanges (CEXs) spot trading volume, a historic high. This trend underscores the growing appeal of decentralized trading while also revealing persistent barriers such as complex operations and fragmented liquidity. BitMart DEX addresses these challenges head-on by combining the transparency of DEXs with the speed, security, and efficiency of CEXs, empowering users with a seamless, low-cost, and accessible trading solution.

Breaking the Limitations of Traditional Trading Models

Conventional DEXs often struggle with limited liquidity, high slippage, and complex user operations, while CEXs, despite offering deeper liquidity and faster execution, fall short in supporting emerging assets. BitMart DEX solves these pain points by aggregating liquidity from top decentralized pools, significantly reducing slippage and improving trade stability.

At the same time, the platform eliminates traditional barriers such as managing seed phrases or complex wallets, allowing users to start trading with just a registered BitMart account. Supporting numerous on-chain assets, from leading cryptocurrencies to emerging projects and memecoins, BitMart DEX provides users with one of the most comprehensive decentralized marketplaces in the industry.

Key Features of BitMart DEX

Frictionless Onboarding: Register and trade instantly. No seed phrases or private key management required. Expansive Asset Coverage: Access to 1M+ tokens, spanning mainstream assets, new launches, and memecoins. Aggregated Liquidity & Low Slippage: Integrated with multiple top liquidity pools for more stable, cost-efficient trades. Advanced Security & Risk Controls: Real-time filtering of high-risk tokens, backed by multi-layer audits and monitoring. Smart Money Signals: Real-time insights into whale wallets and high-yield strategies, helping users make informed trading decisions. Cutting-Edge Technology: Continuous upgrades to ensure best-in-class performance and scalability. Global User Experience: Simple, multilingual interface designed for smooth navigation across regions.

Smart Money Module: Turning Data into Action

One of the most powerful features of BitMart DEX is its Smart Money Module, which helps users track and learn from top-performing wallets. The system highlights large-scale trades, profit rankings, and winning strategies in real time—making it easier for both beginners and experienced traders to capture high-value opportunities without sifting through overwhelming amounts of blockchain data.

BitMart DEX Launch Celebration

To celebrate the official launch of BitMart DEX, the platform is rolling out a series of exciting campaigns. From Sep 23 – Oct 23,2025, users can enjoy up to 100% gas fee rebates when trading DEX assets, with the rebate rate increasing alongside trading volume. In addition, users who hold DEX-traded assets will have the opportunity to share a 60 SOL prize pool, with larger holdings earning a bigger share.

At the same time, BitMart is launching a social media airdrop campaign. By simply following the official accounts and sharing a screenshot of DEX trading results, users can claim up to 6,000 BMX in rewards. These campaigns not only allow users to experience the efficiency and convenience of decentralized trading but also provide additional rewards to further enhance the trading journey. During the promotion period, every trade and every asset held has the potential to bring extra benefits.

Driving the Future of Decentralized Trading

With decentralized finance and on-chain trading expanding rapidly, BitMart DEX represents not only a major product launch but also a strategic leap forward. By merging the transparency of DEXs with the efficiency of CEXs, BitMart DEX aims to set a new standard for the industry—delivering security, accessibility, and innovation for millions of global users.

Try BitMart DEX immediately: https://web3.bitmart.com/en-US/markets

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,700+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer:

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.



