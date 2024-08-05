Toronto, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIZTECH COLLEGE IN MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO CALLS FOR FAIR RESOLUTION WITH MCU

Toronto, ON – Sept 16, 2025 – BizTech College, proudly registered with the Ministry of Colleges and Universities (MCU) since 2008, is urging a collaborative resolution in the ongoing dispute over its Diagnostic Medical Sonography (DMS) program.

BizTech has built a unique portfolio of programs unmatched in Ontario, including Paramedics, Sonography, Medical Laboratory Technology, Cloud Engineering, Cyber Security, and more.

In January 2025, Accreditation Canada (AC) issued a non-accredited status for BizTech’s DMS program. BizTech immediately sought judicial review. On May 28, 2025, the Ontario Divisional Court directed the matter to arbitration.

Despite this clear instruction, MCU revoked the DMS program before arbitration had even taken place.

The Superintendent then ordered BizTech to refund $1.5 million in student fees, although the majority of students had not requested refunds. This unilateral decision escalated what could have been a manageable $150,000 issue into a financial crisis.

Compounding the damage, MCU directed to BizTech College:

· Barred BizTech from enrolling new students in August 2024 (cutting 75% of revenue).

· Froze OSAP access for all programs in June 2025 (cutting 100% of revenue).

“These decisions are effectively shutting down a long-standing Ontario institution without due process,” said BizTech spokesperson and founder Harpal Dharna. “Instead of supporting students, MCU’s actions are destroying their opportunities and future careers.”

A practical solution is already on the table. Accreditation Canada has proposed a fast-track resolution, and an agreement was signed on September 4th, 2025.

Now the school hopes to see MCU negotiate differently based on the collaboration from Accreditation Canada and understand that the students are frustrated and want this only option to clearly complete their studies.

Biz Tech College wants to support the remaining education for students who continue to ask for a resolution, as they are in a lurch. Refunds will not compensate for the lost time. 40 students would be forced to start over if the school is forced to shut down.

Harpal Dharna, spokesperson and Founder of BizTech College, is ready and committed to implementing this solution immediately. “The only barrier is MCU’s cooperation. We want a solution for all the students that is fair and respectful of their wish to continue their education”.

“We believe in fairness, accountability, and above all, the future of our students,” added School founder, Harpal Dharna. “We call on MCU to work with us and Accreditation Canada so that students can get back to class, where they belong.”

About BizTech College

Founded in 2008, BizTech College has been dedicated to providing career-focused education in health sciences, technology, and business. With a strong track record of producing skilled graduates in high-demand fields, BizTech remains committed to empowering students with the knowledge and hands-on training they need to succeed.

This is a story that aired on city news on Monday, September 8, 2025, by Pat Taney.

https://toronto.citynews.ca/2025/09/08/biztech-college-mississauga-update/

Students at BizTech College are expressing their joy and sharing their experiences at the institution on Instagram. They are also sharing what BizTech signifies to them.

https://www.instagram.com/biztechcollege?igsh=MXdya2NtOHhkOXpqYQ==

Media Contact for those interested in speaking with BizTech College Founder Harpal Dharna:

Niki Papaioannou

[email protected]

416 568 9525



