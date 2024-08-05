Blockmate Ventures Inc. Investor Presentation Recording

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Blockmate” or the “Company”) presented at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference on July 10, 2025, providing updates and upcoming growth initiatives for its investees Hivello and Blockmate Mining.

The update was provided by Blockmate Co-Founder & Chairman, Domenic Carosa who detailed upcoming corporate and operational plans for Blockmate and its investees which included:

Blockmate’s venture builder model with non-dilutive growth

Strong uptake of the Hivello platform with approximately 10,000 nodes now running to generate passive income for Hivello users

Blockmate Mining: High-capacity, low-cost Bitcoin & AI mining

Plans to launch a third venture and early Nasdaq interest in the mining arm

Investors can view a recording of the presentation in full here: https://youtu.be/Br6iqvB8hkQ

A copy of the presentation materials can also be viewed here:

https://www.blockmate.com/s/Blockmate-Investor-Presentation-Q3-2025.pdf

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures (TSX.V: MATE) is a Blockchain & Web3 venture builder investing in and operating scalable blockchain, mining, and digital infrastructure companies. From decentralized computing with Hivello to Blockmate Mining, the Company’s portfolio provides investors with diversified exposure to emerging sectors within Web3 and beyond.

To learn more, visit www.blockmate.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Justin Rosenberg, CEO

Blockmate Ventures Inc

[email protected]

(+1-580-262-6130)

