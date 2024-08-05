BlueRock TMS Expands North American Leadership with Appointment of Brent Wallace

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlueRock TMS (BlueRock), a leading provider of Transportation Management Systems (TMS), today announced the appointment of Brent Wallace as Vice President, North America at BlueRock. Based in Charlotte, Wallace will oversee BlueRock’s expansion into the U.S. market, leading regional commercial strategy, enterprise delivery and partner development for one of the most agile TMS platforms in the market.

“Brent’s leadership and deep supply chain expertise make him a key partner in our mission to expand BlueRock’s footprint in North America,” said Rico van Leuken, CEO of BlueRock TMS. “His ability to build strong teams and deliver results aligns perfectly with our vision of creating smarter, faster and more connected logistics networks. We are proud to welcome Brent as we continue to drive innovation and help our customers navigate today’s transportation challenges.”

Wallace is a seasoned logistics and supply chain executive with more than a decade of leadership experience spanning global enterprise operations, emerging freight technology and high-growth leadership. He has held senior roles at Maersk, XPO and Odyssey Logistics, where he led multimodal operations, national rollouts and 4PL transformation programs. Wallace has overseen proprietary TMS development, delivered successful turnarounds at complex, multimodal logistics firms and led diversified product solutions that expand markets, streamline customer experiences and enhance operational efficiency.

His career success has been consistently focused on eliminating friction, accelerating speed to value and delivering results across the freight and logistics ecosystem.

“Since 2021, BlueRock has been consistently included in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems,” said Wallace. “This further highlights our unique approach to logistics planning, which is one of the fastest growth rates among peers and the highest customer retention rate vendors in the Quadrant. I’m thrilled to be joining this impressive team and continue to build on their growth and expand their North American presence.”

In addition to his corporate leadership, Wallace is deeply committed to industry innovation and collaboration. As President of the CSCMP Charlotte Roundtable, he works closely with regional and global stakeholders to drive thought leadership, community engagement and professional development across the supply chain industry.

Wallace’s proven ability to build scalable systems, lead with urgency and effectively manage complexity will continue BlueRock’s success in market responsiveness, sales performance and steady revenue growth. With over 125 million shipments planned, more than 10 million active users and up to 15% transportation cost savings for their customers, BlueRock is the last-mile solution for global shippers. Wallace’s focus remains on turning strategy into execution and execution into results.

About BlueRock TMS

Founded in 2013, BlueRock TMS is a European technology company specializing in cloud-based transportation management systems that simplify complex logistics processes, improve operational efficiency, and deliver visibility and control across the supply chain. Recognized by Gartner for its customer retention, market responsiveness, and modular SaaS architecture, BlueRock enables shippers and logistics service providers to optimize, automate, and future-proof their supply chains. With a strong focus on customer success and product innovation, BlueRock TMS supports organizations of all sizes in navigating today’s dynamic transportation landscape. For more information, visit bluerocktms.com .

