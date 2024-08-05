Bocana Resources Corp. provides Corporate Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bocana Resources Corp. (TSXV: BOCA) (Frankfurt: VC1) (“Bocana” or the “Company“) is pleased to provide an update to its current activities in Arizona, Colorado, and with our funding/tokenization platform partner Arizore Ltd.

In Arizona, the recently drilled samples and portions of the previously cored samples have been shipped to several accredited independent laboratories for varying assay analysis.

In the Arizona project in Pinal County, there are Bureau of Land Management claims that have previous assay results that provided indications of gold and other precious metals deposited in the placer channels. According to historical reports, which have not been independently verified by the Company or its Qualified Person, the gold is in microscopic form. Based on the historical assay results and the nature of the gold, Bocana is undertaking an extensive number of analytical procedures, including both destructive and non-destructive techniques, to determine the presence and estimated concentrations of precious metals previously reported in Bocana’s news release dated August 5, 2025. Bocana, through all these assaying processes, is looking for the most effective and efficient method to determine the grade as well as the potential processing method for the recovery of the precious metals. Once complete assay results are received and compiled from the multiple labs, results will be made available.

The recently announced letter of intent with Venture Gold Corp. in Colorado continues to evolve, with Bocana’s management and our consulting geologist completing a recent five-day site visit to the Idaho Springs mining district. Several sites were viewed, including the mill site, multiple stockpiles (dumps) throughout the district, along with several prospective nearby sites.

Arizore Ltd continues to develop the tokenization project with a recently signed contract to develop an industry-leading precious metals tokenization platform. Additional details on this project will be announced in the near future.

The recently announced joint venture agreement between Bocana and Arizore, Ltd. continues to evolve as plans to create an umbrella joint venture agreement are in the planning stages. This would incorporate several projects under a controlling document between the parties. Such an agreement will outline the scope of the relationship between the two parties, including terms and conditions for current and future activities and responsibilities. Thus, the umbrella agreement would help to speed up the negotiation process for future acquisitions and facilitate the project funding and the management process, resulting in a more efficient and streamlined process for future projects.

“Our recent site visit to Colorado and our several meetings with Venture Gold’s management were very informative and rewarding. They are very focused on their vision for the remediation and redevelopment of the entire Idaho Springs/Central City Mining District, and we look forward to being a part of it,” said Tim Turner, CEO, Bocana Resources. “Additionally, we are very pleased with the ongoing developments with Arizore Ltd in the tokenization efforts and the expanding relationship that Bocana will have with them.”

Qualified Person

Mr. Lorne Warner, P.Geo., the Company’s consulting geologist, is an independent, “Qualified Person” as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Warner has approved the scientific and technical information included in this news release for dissemination.

About Bocana Resources Corp.

Bocana is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Bocana, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Huiracocha International Service SRL, holds a 100% working interest in the mineral properties known as the Escala area concessions located in the Department of Potosi, Sud Lipez Province, Bolivia, as awarded by Comibol.

