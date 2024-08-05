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Bombardier and Elie Saab Debut First-of-its-kind Collaboration, Introducing the Haute Couture of Aviation with Bespoke Global 8000 Cabin Design

Bombardier and Elie Saab Debut First-of-its-kind Collaboration, Introducing the Haute Couture of Aviation with Bespoke Global 8000 Cabin Design

CBJ Newsmakers

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