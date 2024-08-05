Bombardier Announces 2024 Winners of its Supplier Recognition Program

Bombardier’s Supplier Recognition Program now includes three new award categories — Environmental Sustainability, Quality, and Outstanding Partnership. Winners in these categories will be honored alongside recipients of the prestigious Diamond Award

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier is proud to announce the recipients of its Supplier Recognition Program for 2024, which now recognizes the contributions of suppliers in four distinct categories: Diamond, Environmental Sustainability, Quality and Outstanding Partnership. Bombardier presented the Supplier Recognition Awards during a ceremony that was held in Montreal on September 15, 2025.

Diamond Award

Bombardier has awarded 26 of its suppliers with the prestigious Diamond Award for 2024, highlighting their outstanding operational performance, commitment to continuous improvement and upholding high-quality standards.

“For many years, Bombardier’s Diamond Award has celebrated suppliers who consistently deliver excellence and reliability, key qualities that strengthen our global supply chain. We value the long-standing collaborations we have built with our suppliers and are proud to celebrate their dedication with the Diamond Award and our newly introduced Supplier Recognition Awards,” said Éric Filion, Executive Vice President, Programs and Supply Chain, Bombardier. “These new categories — Environmental Sustainability, Quality, and Outstanding Partnership — allow us to highlight the leadership, innovation, and collaboration that defines our supplier community and reinforces our shared commitment to excellence.”

Suppliers are recognized across three segments — Production, Indirect Goods and Services, and Aftermarket. Bombardier Diamond Award winning suppliers have met the operational performance levels needed to qualify in these specific categories for the 2024 calendar year.

“Recognizing suppliers for their sustained operational excellence and innovation is key to building strong, collaborative partnerships,” said Shauna Gamble, Chief Procurement Officer, Bombardier. “These suppliers exemplify the reliability and excellence that support Bombardier’s global success and drive innovation across its supply chain. We’re proud to celebrate our 26 Diamond Award recipients for 2024, whose unwavering commitment to quality and performance continues to benefit our customers, facilities, and worldwide service network.”

The Diamond Award winning suppliers are:

Production:



Coordinate Industries

Diehl Aviation Laupheim

F. List Austria

F. List Canada

Groupe Meloche

Metal Finishing Company

Placeteco

Plastiques Flexibülb

Sealth Aero Marine

ShinMaywa Industries, Aircraft Division

thyssenkrupp Aerospace Canada Indirect Goods and Services:

Actalent Services Aerotek Canada

Aerotek USA

Avis Budget Group

AXISCADES Technology Canada

Capgemini Canada

Sogeclair

NAD Global

Sterling a Kuehne + Nagel Company

Segula Technologies

Tech Mahindra

Trane Canada

WTW Aftermarket:

F. List UK

Plastiques Flexibülb

Environmental Sustainability Award

The recipient of the “Environmental Sustainability” award is evaluated based on leadership in sustainability practices and sustainable innovations. Bombardier is proud to announce the inaugural Environmental Sustainability Award recipient: Tech Mahindra.

Quality Award

The recipient of the “Quality” award is evaluated based on the delivery of high-quality products, preventing defects and driving a Quality Policy across the supplier’s whole organization and their sub-tiers. Bombardier is proud to announce the inaugural Quality Award recipient: F. List Canada.

Outstanding Partnership Award

The recipient of the “Outstanding Partnership” award is evaluated based on alliance, collaboration and exceptional customer support and services. Bombardier is proud to announce this year’s Outstanding Partnership Award recipient: Techno Aerospace.

The world-class performance and reliability of Bombardier’s aircraft, as well as the company’s track record of excellence and innovation, are achieved through thoughtful collaboration with suppliers and by building partnerships based on trust and respect.

For more information about the Supplier Recognition Program, visit Bombardier’s Supplier Recognition webpage.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

